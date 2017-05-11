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All Photos/dining/furniture : stools/lighting : floor

Dining Room Stools Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors were used to convey a clean, contemporary and serene vibe within the open plan common areas.
The kitchen and dining area are located on the lower level.
The dining chairs and stools are from Crate &amp; Barrel, the Solo sofa is by Antonio Citterio for B&amp;B Italia, and the paper lantern is by Isamu Noguchi.
White iron grids form tabletops and dividing screens.