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All Photos/dining/furniture : stools/floors : vinyl

Dining Room Stools Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Large windows frame views of the surrounding bush, inviting the landscape inside.
The inspiration for the decor was a sort of "Nordic, Norcal vibe: rustic, but minimal and clean." Gowdy scoured design magazines and Pinterest boards for just the right look.
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.
Vinyl flooring in a soft driftwood color underscores a dining table that can seat up to eight. Harry selected warm leather for the banquette seating for its "texture and timeless patina."