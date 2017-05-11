Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/furniture : stools/floors : travertine

Dining Room Stools Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the kitchen, Hans Wegner chairs surround a vintage triangular marble dining table from Willy Ballez. The island pendants are by Davide Groppi, and the kitchen system is Rossana, an Italian luxury kitchen brand.
A floating staircase leads to the second level of the home.
The ground-floor cafe features large street-facing windows and plenty of natural light. "Through the transformation of the hotel, we embraced a building that had been unseen for a long time and made it visible with a layering of design elements inspired by its own history, " explains Matt Davis, co-founding partner at DesignAgency.
The seventh floor is home to The Rooftop, a lounge, and bar set in a glass box adjoined with the buildings roof terrace and historic tower.
The interiors blend hardwood floors, with concrete and steel.