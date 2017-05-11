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All Photos/dining/furniture : stools/floors : terrazzo

Dining Room Stools Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Next to the flower shop is Feroce Caffè, which joins Feroce Ristorante and Bar Feroce at Moxy Chelsea. Italian brothers Francesco and Lorenzo Panella—who own the famed trattoria Antica Pesa in Rome—are the boisterous personalities behind the three venues, and also a driving reason behind the hotel’s slightly irreverent Italian design. Oversized terrazzo floors line the bar, while cork vaulted ceilings recall Italian architecture. "There's exquisite craftsmanship and unexpected details at every turn, starting with Feroce, which feels like a fresh interpretation of a secret Roman trattoria, to the Fleur Room, which offers a lush, romantic interior landscape with enthralling art installations nodding to the Flower District," says Greg Keffer, partner at Rockwell Group, who oversaw the design alongside project manager Brad Zuger.
The dining area connects to the backyard pool area via glass sliding doors. A teak sliding screen opens to a separate den.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
The open kitchen overlooks the dining room.
There is even a casual dining area with direct outside access to the pool area.
Inside the American Son restaurant
A skylight was added over the dining table to further increase the amount of natural lighting. A bridge between new and old was created by using the timber from a beam that was removed where the kitchen opens to the dining area.
Matilda Booth.