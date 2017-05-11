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All Photos/dining/furniture : stools/floors : marble

Dining Room Stools Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

On the other side of the bar on the second floor is the light-filled Conservatory, which occupies a three-story, glass atrium on the building’s street-facing side. Across from the glass is a teeming plant wall inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. At night, a DJ booth descends into the space and encourages an evening lounge atmosphere.
The suite features six standalone Hirst works, including the aptly-titled bar, Here for a Good Time Not a Long Time (2018).
The kitchen also includes a small dining area and a stone fireplace.
The custom island provides bar-top seating, as well as dining space. A more formal dining space is revealed beyond, complete with a similar chandelier.