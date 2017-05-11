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All Photos/dining/furniture : stools/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Stools Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A table by Seattle studio Chadhaus complements the home's existing oak floors and cedar walls.
The cabinets and floating shelf are raw steel, and the handmade table is lime plaster, joined with Zara Home stools.
The interior contrasts the dark exterior with white plaster, allowing natural light to disperse throughout the home.
The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
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An arc motif is a recurring theme throughout the kitchen's design.
Furnishings and artwork create a more contemporary feeling in the largely traditional home. The dining table on the top floor, for example, is surrounded by an eclectic collection of designer chairs.
The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
The Meteorite’s interior is clad in spruce from floor to ceiling, and Ulla furnished the living areas with hand-selected works by Finnish designers. The dining area features a built-in corner sofa designed by Ateljé Sotamaa, with slipcovers and pillows by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
Felted louvres between the entrance and the living room provide acoustic insulation and warmth while still allowing light to penetrate the interior.
A bar completes the casual living space.
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An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
The spacious interiors mean there is no chance of claustrophobia—even when the occupants are stranded indoors during bad weather.
Now, there’s casual seating at the island bar in the kitchen and a formal dining table. A built-in serving area comes in handy for storage or entertaining. Additional windows convey other qualities of the site. “We replaced the windows for lots of reasons: to increase the performance of the home, and accentuate the views they wanted,” says Porter. “But this home has beautiful woodland views, too. So, we wanted to orient the house so it's not just a one-liner, but has intimate moments where you're looking at the woods.”
The home’s compact form and modest amounts of glazing add to its overall eco-friendliness. The white oak casework, which goes from floor to ceiling throughout much of the kitchen, was fabricated by Big Branch Woodworking for $22,000.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
Timber beams are evident throughout. “The original post-and-beam structure was taken down, numbered, and reused within the new shell,” says Béliveau.
The custom live-edge bar counter and the stair treads were made by Randy.
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
The El Toro model is 28 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and 13.5 feet tall. The dining table is a slab of old-growth redwood that can be lowered to create a full bed. O’Donnell combined that with reclaimed cedar on the interior paneling, as well as twice-recycled bamboo floors and reworked redwood wine barrels on the ceiling. The walls are coated in Skimstone, which qualifies for LEED builds.
A modest material palette allows the landscape to take center stage.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
The solid walnut eat/work counter has two interior cabinets tucked underneath, as well as exterior hatch storage access. The Modern Caravan also outfitted the stools with new wood seats.
The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
Light pine finishes make the interiors feel airy and spacious.
The dining area features marble countertops designed by Pascali Sermerdjian.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
When more seating is required, the family can simply roll out more table space. The extra seating comes out from under the bird cabinet in the living room.
The dining area unfolds from a cabinet.
A dead tree on the lot was milled to construct the dining table, further connecting the newly designed home to its historic community.
New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Artworks from James Makin Gallery in Collingwood, Victoria help create impactful interiors.
The white oak floors are echoed in the cabinetry of the kitchen and the millwork of storage in the living/dining area.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Portland-based Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transforms an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
Light and dark herringbone parquetry combine to create a dynamic dining area.
The various tones of wood echo the birch, pine, and silver maple forests of the surrounding vistas.
A light, bright interior is filled with natural materials and white, subdued accents. Large windows look out towards the only fjord on the eastern seaboard.
Woo Furniture bar stools.
The living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another.
A four-person dining table is sited near the large picture window on the wider end of the house.
Revolver stools by HAY complement the home's colorful interior.
Plenty of white finishes give the interiors a clean, bright look.
The first-floor rental unit features a table from an 11th-century monastery turned pub.
The dining room table is perfectly positioned to enjoy the sweeping views of the Sörmlands archipelago.
The kitchen and dining area are located on the lower level.
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