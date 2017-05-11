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All Photos/dining/furniture : stools/floors : cement tile

Dining Room Stools Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bar area of Summerly, the rooftop bar and restaurant, displays brass stools upholstered with floral-patterned fabric, geometric tile, and cafe tables and chairs.
Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
The space offers several nooks for quiet moments.
Wood and leather loungers add an element of warmth to the interior.
Featuring more than 35 unique plant species, the architects used the garden as a starting point to inject elements reminiscent of Columbia's tropical rainforests.