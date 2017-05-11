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All Photos/dining/furniture : stools/fireplace : standard layout

Dining Room Stools Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The dining table area sits at the meeting point between the two wings, with the Douglas fir ceiling spilling downward to form an entire wall (showcasing a painting by Zhou Hongbin).
The outdoor terrace room opens up to the backyard via large expanses of glass, and the fireplace warms diners on cooler evenings in the spring or fall.
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The doors mix wood and glass to allow for easy indoor/outdoor living, while the open floor plan keeps things airy.
The kitchen also includes a small dining area and a stone fireplace.
Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
The custom-designed wood-burning fireplace was made in Italy.
The warm, rustic, original timber frame provides wonderful contrast to these cool, muted shades.
The craftsmanship integral to the experience of the house is evident in the welds of the custom steel windows, the tool marks of the waxed hot-rolled steel panel at the kitchen island, and the hand-turned walnut seats of the bar stools.
Dinning room-VILLA CP