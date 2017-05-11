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All Photos/dining/furniture : lamps/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Lamps Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
Set within an architectural village in Nova Scotia, Canada, MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects’ Smith House is a vacation home for an art collector couple. Comprising three pavilions looking out to the Atlantic Ocean, each building differs drastically in space and materials. For instance, the night pavilion reflects a stone cave with bedrooms, while the day pavilion’s living and social spaces—including a hidden wine cellar under the kitchen—are reminiscent of a temple.
When a body is sick, it changes equilibrium, any method applied to cure it is actually perceived by the body as causing an imbalance initially, as an infection itself.
The dining area sits just off the kitchen.
Contemporary details in the kitchen flow into the dining room where a preserved sense of the home's original Edwardian character continues to exist.
The living-room and the terrace
Dinning Area
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
A bar area showcases custom-made cast lighting and built-in cabinetry.
A set of Eames molded-plastic bar stools line the Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen.
“The house really works well because we don’t have to sit in each other’s laps,” Mia says. A CH327 dining table and CH47 chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn provide a gathering place on the first floor, lit by a vintage pendant and Gubi’s Pedrera PD2 floor lamp.