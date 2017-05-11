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All Photos/dining/furniture : lamps/furniture : stools

Dining Room Lamps Stools Design Photos and Ideas

The homes’ interiors are open and airy. The ground-floor kitchen opens to the dining room, which leads to the the living area. There, two sets of glass doors provide access to a terrace, expanding available living space.
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
On the other side of the bar on the second floor is the light-filled Conservatory, which occupies a three-story, glass atrium on the building’s street-facing side. Across from the glass is a teeming plant wall inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. At night, a DJ booth descends into the space and encourages an evening lounge atmosphere.
A lovely breakfast nook has been cleverly built into the corner of the kitchen.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
apartment offers beautiful views on mountains, dining chairs are iconic Wire chair from Vitra, design Charles and Ray Eames
In this Portland home, design firm Made arranged individually carved white-oak planks in a geometric pattern on the ceiling that repeats itself throughout the house. Beat Light pendant lamps by Tom Dixon hang above a custom dining table, also by Made.
A set of Eames molded-plastic bar stools line the Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen.
A custom whitewashed oak mirror, White paint by Benjamin Moore, and a lighting program by Melanie Freundlich carry the brightness throughout the loft. The Grid sofa is by Resource Furniture. The public spaces are separated from the private bedrooms by the new Sheetrock addition.
Dinning room-VILLA CP
Open Kitchen and dinning room-VILLA CP
Dining Bar, Lighting by Yael Perry