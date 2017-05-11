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All Photos/dining/furniture : lamps/floors : rug

Dining Room Lamps Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The dining room now sits where the living room used to be. It has a Le Corbusier LC6 dining table and vintage chairs, as well as a DWR credenza and custom art.
The dining area is also where Alex and Andrea often work on client or personal projects.
A dining area is located in one corner of the living space. The interior light fixtures are from Schoolhouse Electric in Portland, Oregon.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
The dining room features original mahogany-paneled walls and globe pendant lighting.
A lofty and unusually shaped A-frame with plenty of snug corners, the house is ideally located for enjoying the views of Iceland’s black sand coastline and exploring the glaciers, waterfall, and stunning natural landscapes in the area.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
Another view of the dining room reveals the original woodwork and character of the 19th-century structure.
Jens Martin Skibsted salvaged an 1890s house just outside of Copenhagen, reworking it with architect Jürgen Mayer H. The structure is a retreat for Jens, his wife, Naomi, and their children. The dining table was designed by him to accommodate 18; the legs were produced by HAY, as were the Shanghay molded plywood chairs. “The house has so many things,” explains Jens. “Every corner has a story.”
Strips of white-oak flooring line the interior of the studio, created by designer Jeff Vincent and PATH Architecture. The George Nelson Bubble Lamp Saucer pendant is available at the Dwell Store; the kitchen cabinets and appliances are by Jenn-Air. All accessories are from Canoe and Relish.