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All Photos/dining/furniture : lamps/floors : painted wood

Dining Room Lamps Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Collected memorabilia mixes with vintage and contemporary artwork. Oversized windows throughout the interiors welcome natural light while framing captivating garden views.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
In the dining area, a custom table is paired with Bertoia chairs; an Alvar Aalto stool sits beside an LC4 chaise longue by Le Corbusier. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017