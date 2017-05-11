Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/furniture : lamps/floors : ceramic tile

Dining Room Lamps Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Mosaic tiles are classic without feeling staid, especially when styled with the right finishes.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
apartment offers beautiful views on mountains, dining chairs are iconic Wire chair from Vitra, design Charles and Ray Eames
Dinning Area
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.