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All Photos/dining/furniture : desk/furniture : stools

Dining Room Desk Stools Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
View of Living/Dining/Kitchen Island
Kitchen and loft with live edge dining table/kitchen island by Timberforge Woodworks