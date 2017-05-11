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All Photos/dining/furniture : desk/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Desk Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
The full-height chimney stack creates a natural division between the dining and living room to the right. A wall of windows caps one end of the space, warming it with natural light and providing picturesque views of the landscape.
Gravasoni Gray 23 dining chairs and a Flos Smithfield black pendant in the dining area.
Kitchen and loft with live edge dining table/kitchen island by Timberforge Woodworks
The table is by Made, the sneaker-inspired Shoe Toss pendants are by Jeremy Hatch of Ricochet Studio, and the laser-cut photo on the wall is by the couple’s collective art and design practice, Public Studio.
Kitchen with new stone counter and full-height backsplash and rift & quartered oak millwork.