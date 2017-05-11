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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/lighting : track

Dining Room Bench Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining area, a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hangs above the dining table.
The main dining area is located just steps from the bright, airy kitchen.
In the kitchen, Fougeron and her team designed a nook backed with sliding panels and lined in green felt from FilzFelt. Solo Wide Dining Chairs by Neri &amp; Hu for De la Espada surround a Dizzie table by Lievore Altherr Molina from Arper.
The couple are avid toy and art collectors. Most of large paintings and sculptures seen around the house are designed by Taiwanese artist No2Good 不二良 .
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
For Parsley Health’s new flagship center in New York, Alda Ly Architecture (ALA) deployed the principles of biophilic design in an urban medical office.
The American Son dining room.
A built-in bench wraps around a corner as seats for the dining table. The artwork is by watercolorist Stefan Gevers.
One side of the exterior is clad in spotted gum timber battens.
The timber windows and doors are by Charles Sandford.
A steel pergola creates an outdoor living space; in the summer, grape vines climb up to create a lush canopy.
The great room extends out to decks on two sides, creating a cozy yet expansive space for comfortable, easy living.
The exposed collar ties in the great room are finished in a dark color, punctuating the white of the walls and ceilings, and emphasizing the gable from the interior.
Lutron smart controls manage the new kitchen’s abundance of lighting options, including an Axis twin-beam pendant that hangs directly over the island.
The location for the new restaurant, which opened in February 2010, was a barn on the ranch that had been used as a plant nursery. "It wasn't an incredibly old barn," Johanson says. "It was built around the 1970s, but it was built with a very agricultural look." To stay true to its form, Johanson and her colleagues Mark Wilson, Catharine Tarver, and Bridie McSweeney decided to leave as much of the structure intact as possible, playing up the post-and-beam system and revealing the shape of the roof on the interior.
A movable feast: In designers Nix and Novak-Zemplinski's 1,000-square-foot apartment’s open-plan kitchen, dining, and living space, almost everything is convertible. Cookbooks are kept in low "nesting" shelving, keeping the countertops free. Photo by Andreas Meichsner.
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017