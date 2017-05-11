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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Bench Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of the surrounding mountains, with interesting views from every angle.
The more planning you do and the fewer changes you make, the higher chance you have of staying within your budget. Take the time to figure out what the scope of the project is and get a sense of how much work is needed so that you can make educated decisions when presented with options.
The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
A custom table and bench in the dining room are paired with the Pike Dining Chairs from Room &amp; Board.
With the door separating the existing home and the addition open, there is a clear flow between the new family room and the kitchen and dining area. With the door closed, however, the space is divided into two more private spaces.
The dining room, kitchen, and living room function as the heart of the home. "We kept a large part of the existing house intact, and opted to simply match the existing white fiberglass windows, rather than upgrade them to something finer," says Davis. "We felt these decisions were in line with the pragmatic design of the shipping containers."
Gibson built a window bench out of birch plywood and that was paired with an Ikea table and a vintage Cesca chair by Marcel Breuer in the dining nook.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
Past the kitchenette is a full bathroom with a sink, toilet, shower, and bathtub stocked with Beekman 1802 luxury soaps.
Above the dining room there is an atrium with 28-foot vaulted ceiling and skylights. While the steel “moment frame” structure was initially designed to be entirely framed in wood, the span required a switch to steel, which was left exposed as a design feature to create a “wow” moment upon entry.
The convertible dinette seats five to seven.
"Besides the shell and frame, we saved all of the windows, the awning which was in great shape," note the designers.
A see-through panel with a floral motif welcomes light into the bathroom, but also gives bathers plenty of privacy.
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
The living/dining area comes with a hardwood table that lowers to create a sleeping platform.
A strategically placed skylight brings natural light into the dining booth, which adjoins the kitchen and the outdoor terrace.
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
The L-shaped lot—and the decision to create a private courtyard and patio—made the kitchen and dining space the natural hub of the ground floor. Sweet installed full-length cabinetry on the western wall for storage, and included a wood niche for convenience.
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
Janette’s designer daughter, Kendra Sosothikul, chose Masters chairs from Design Within Reach and linen sheers from Donghia for the dining area.
Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
Along with a plush banquette, the whitewashed kitchen also has hand-painted floors.
The indoor/outdoor dining area lies just off the kitchen.
Located a few steps down from the kitchen, this dining room nook features U-shaped seating, subtle materials, and elegant lighting solutions.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
The material palette for the hotel is simple and natural, showcasing wood, stone, and soil.
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
The bar at The Department Store’s apex is in the spirit of Café de Floris in Paris, which supported the original Bon Marché, Gledstone says. The architects incorporated leftover green oak from the top level's new frame into the flooring on the third level.
A floating staircase leads to the second level of the home.
This photo shows the changing color temperature of the drum skylight. Here at dusk when the light turns a beautiful blue. The photo also highlights our use of multiple styles of architectural lighting: tape-in recessed LED downlight, surface mounted and pendent fixtures combine to create a warm modern environment.
The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.
The late 1970s might be known for their bright colors and disco balls, but this 1978 Airstream remodeled by Hofman Architecture is the perfect picture of modern serenity. A combination of natural materials like raw wood and textured fabric with sleek white walls and cabinet make it feel spacious and calming. Wide-plank wood flooring gives it a rustic, warm touch, while custom-made cabinetry ensures that every inch is used.
The home’s elevator features a glass cab and exposed mechanical elements. The already high Victorian ceilings were extended vertically to the top of the attic’s pitch, where a skylight was added.
Expansive oak-framed pivot doors frame views of the rear garden, and also form a functional extension to the kitchen for dining, socializing, and play.
The four-sided fireplace composed of travertine and steel is a focal point for the living and dining areas.
In the dining room next to the study is a deep window seat inserted on the north side of the home that overlooks the outdoor deck.
Oak dining table by Woud, and oak chairs by Gareth Neal for The New Craftsmen.
Tableware by James & Tilla Waters for The Craftsmen, and glassware by Jochen Holz for The New Craftsmen.
Potrero Residence Dining
Situated on an elevated north facing site, this tranquil retreat offers uninterrupted views and all day sun.
Passageways were carefully planned to present intriguing interior perspectives.
The built-in window seat can double as a guest bed.
The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room.
This opulent oasis promises mystery, adventure, and escape from ordinary life.
The interiors blend hardwood floors, with concrete and steel.
A Saarinen table and Eames chairs in the Public House.
Vinyl flooring in a soft driftwood color underscores a dining table that can seat up to eight. Harry selected warm leather for the banquette seating for its "texture and timeless patina."
Terra Máe is the hotel’s restaurant that describes itself as being New American with an adventurous spirit and an often locally-sourced menu.
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