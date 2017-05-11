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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Bench Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining area, a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hangs above the dining table.
Now, the main kitchen opens to the rear deck via large sliding glass doors, and the dining room is in the former kitchen space.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The dining table was custom-made from scrap, with salvaged stone slabs for the surface and bent TMT bars forming the legs. NO Architects drew up the design and it was crafted by a local artisan. The sofa and built-in bench were also crafted from leftover materials, resulting in the playfully mismatched upholstery.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.
Pierre Frey wallpaper surrounds the built-in bar.
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
The custom banquette has a slatted back so as to allow the window behind it to open and let in light. The table is a vintage piece from John and Kelly, made with reclaimed wood from a bowling alley. The overhead pendant is by Brendan Ravenhill.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
A palm sits in the corner of the dining space, near a glazed door that connects the interior to the garden. “In summertime, they can open the door and it almost feels like the dining table is outside,” says architect Catrina Stewart.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
The designer dressed the breakfast nook with a custom table inspired by Eero Saarinen, a Louis Poulsen-designed pendant, geometric-patterned wallpaper by Pierre Frey, pale green Farrow &amp; Ball wall paint, and a bench upholstered with vinyl from Kravet.
Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, of Sacramento, California-based Colossus Mfg., revamped a 2008 Starstream Starcraft camper that allows their family of five to comfortably explore nature in different landscapes for weeks at a time.
The couple created a built-in dinette, with an adjustable table, that converts to a queen-size bed.
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
“The dining room wallpaper [Cole &amp; Son’s Forest] helped bring the outdoors in, which was a parallel play on the large windows selected by the architects. Selecting wallpapers that had a forced perspective also provided a sense of depth for spaces like the dining room and powder room,” says Santos.
In the first phase of the remodel, the couple completed one side of the kitchen, as the stair redesign was part of the upstairs overhaul. The kitchen is composed of Ikea cabinets with Caesarstone counters.
A tulip table with a honed marble Carrara top (from DWR) is surrounded by Carl Hansen ch23 Hans Wagner chairs.
The sliding glass-walled dining room links the kitchen and living room with the bedrooms.
The wood through-line continues throughout the main space with a raised platform that wraps the perimeter of the room. The platform surrounds the living and dining area, and runs beneath the sleeping zone and stair landing.
The more planning you do and the fewer changes you make, the higher chance you have of staying within your budget. Take the time to figure out what the scope of the project is and get a sense of how much work is needed so that you can make educated decisions when presented with options.
The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
The pink bench enclosure with blue upholstered cushions is a place for the family to nestle and relax. The large mint-green table in the dining area is from Artiform’s Palladio range, and the large yellow Strom jug was designed by Nicholai Wiigh Hansen for Raawii.
A bright yellow beam acts as a proscenium arch where two furniture characters—the pantry and the dining bench—meet.
The furniture and colors both separate and connect the playfully divided plan. Office S&M used these elements to frame views across the room and create an architectural dialogue between the inhabitants and the furniture “characters.”
“We kept the existing layout, but removed original cabinets above the peninsula of the kitchen to create a more open, airy space,” Lyndsay says.
The view toward the main house. The windows are from Marvin.
Grey made the dining table.
Large drawers underneath the dinette seats provide extra storage.
The Meteorite’s interior is clad in spruce from floor to ceiling, and Ulla furnished the living areas with hand-selected works by Finnish designers. The dining area features a built-in corner sofa designed by Ateljé Sotamaa, with slipcovers and pillows by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
With the door separating the existing home and the addition open, there is a clear flow between the new family room and the kitchen and dining area. With the door closed, however, the space is divided into two more private spaces.
The dining room, kitchen, and living room function as the heart of the home. "We kept a large part of the existing house intact, and opted to simply match the existing white fiberglass windows, rather than upgrade them to something finer," says Davis. "We felt these decisions were in line with the pragmatic design of the shipping containers."
Thonet chairs surround a table from Made by Morgen, and the pendant is by Cult Design. The dining room cedes to an exterior terrace.
The view from the kitchen-dining room shows the glassed-in, central garden lightwell, accessible via large sliders.
“It hinges down from a point on the wall and rests on a single, detachable oak leg,” Robinson notes of the dining table. A Narin chair from Design Within Reach adds a black accent.
Evan Jewett fabricated a custom Murphy table with white oak to match the floors, which were inspired by a room in the Williamsburg Hotel designed by Michaelis Boyd Studio of London. The art print is framed Hockney wallpaper from Milton and King.
In the dining room, Tang installed a built-in reading bench under the windows. It’s upholstered in ikat fabric and anchored by bookshelves at one end. The vintage Danish cabinet belongs to the owners, while the brilliant, deep orange pendant was sourced by Tang’s team. It’s a 1960s Equator pendant by Jo Hammerborg for Fog and Morup.
Incisive openings to the garden make the interior feel more spacious. “The interior spaces have a generosity and benefit through actively borrowing external views,” says Bokey-Grant.
The goal for the first floor was to embrace the shade provided by the mature trees, create a rich material moment, and incorporate all of the storage that the family would need.
These wood-wrapped spaces take oriented strand board to new heights.
Gibson built a window bench out of birch plywood and that was paired with an Ikea table and a vintage Cesca chair by Marcel Breuer in the dining nook.
A smaller, more casual dining space in the pantry is separated from the main dining room by a colored glass screen.
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