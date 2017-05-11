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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/lighting : accent

Dining Room Bench Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
The great room is 22'x44', so specifying structural insulated panels (SIPs) for the roof was a logical choice for the designers. This resulted in unobstructed ceiling spans, as the structure (fabricated laminated splines) is incorporated inside the insulated panel joints. The structural insulated panels (SIPs) for the walls and roof were prefabed in a local Washington factory, delivered to the site and erected in less than five days. The house was weatherproof, including doors and windows in a week. A glossy Ferrari-red kitchen is topped off with high-end Euro-size appliances, recessed LED strip lighting bringing into play both form and function. On the platform above the kitchen a series of glass vessels by artist John deWit and a Ferrari pedal car are displayed.
Emerald cushions from Atelier Furniture line a window seat. The wall light is also Cult Design and the side table is Hay.
An antlers light fixture made in Bariloche, Argentina hangs above the dining table that was locally made from native coihue wood. The living room sofas were purchased at Forastero and are paired with a Muebleco table.
A smaller, more casual dining space in the pantry is separated from the main dining room by a colored glass screen.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
The dining room occupies the threshold between the sunken family room (past the sliding glass doors) and the living room. The reconfigured layout and removal of a dividing wall help unify the formerly disparate spaces.
The newly revamped dining area is comfortable and cool with a built-in corner bench, tweed upholstery finishes, and sleek contemporary pendant lights. The homeowners' existing dining room table pairs nicely with the new modern touches, blending old and new.
Living and dining spaces are open to one another, providing ample space for the whole family to gather. A white pendant light by LAAL hangs above the Provincial Table by The Wood Room.
Shumaker Design + Build Associates honed in on natural light, rich tones, and earthy materials to update this Chicago kitchen. The renovated kitchen now boasts a ten-foot-long banquette paired with a West Elm table, offering seating for everything from quick breakfasts to grand dinners.
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
A black-and-white-striped epoxy “rug” defines the dining area. “The choice of the epoxy floor of the room was a consequence of the client's request for a ‘material without slits and easy to clean, like a painting,’” says the firm.
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
Now, a ten-foot long banquette fronted with a West Elm table anchors the eating alcove across from the island, and beckons visitors to have a sit. The family hosts everything from holiday get-togethers, to school and company functions in their new space. "We wanted to make everybody feel welcome," says Shondi.
Chris and Claude Beiler tore down the wall that divided the kitchen and dining room. A West Elm light fixture hangs over the dining table; reclaimed timber ceiling beams and trim lend a sense of warmth to the interior.
A sense of openness was achieved by tearing down the wall that divided the kitchen and dining room. Part of the wall that had concealed the staircase was also removed to expose the railing.
The indoor/outdoor dining area lies just off the kitchen.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The dining space includes a built-in bench for additional seating. Colorful artwork from gallery Vroom & Varossieau decorates the walls.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
For Parsley Health’s new flagship center in New York, Alda Ly Architecture (ALA) deployed the principles of biophilic design in an urban medical office.
The material palette for the hotel is simple and natural, showcasing wood, stone, and soil.
Visitors to Brothers and Sisters often sit down for meals revolving around the likes of egg sandwiches, creamed whitefish, and lamb meatballs.
The seats are upholstered in Justina Blakeney Rainforest Jacquard Calypso dinette cushion fabric from Fabric.com.
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
Gold velvet curtains line the stage, which features a DJ or live music nightly, in a selection curated by Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard. Gilt chandeliers and textured walls complete the scheme.
The late 1970s might be known for their bright colors and disco balls, but this 1978 Airstream remodeled by Hofman Architecture is the perfect picture of modern serenity. A combination of natural materials like raw wood and textured fabric with sleek white walls and cabinet make it feel spacious and calming. Wide-plank wood flooring gives it a rustic, warm touch, while custom-made cabinetry ensures that every inch is used.
Standing within the conservatory, a glass floor allows one to see through to the wine cellar below, which is accessible via a seamlessly integrated trap door.
For the dining nook, Woodline Design created a custom table and banquette featuring cushions wrapped in Great Outdoors Shale fabric. The chairs are the Harp 349 by Roda. The "Fresh Crabs" sign adds a beachy, folk art feel.
There are over 300 custom-made cabinet doors in the home, as well as custom light fixtures.
The living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another.
A large dining table with a built-in banquette can comfortably seat an entire family, as well as a group of friends. Bright colors add a nice spark to the otherwise neutral palette.
The built-in window seat can double as a guest bed.
The open-plan living and dining area uses neutral colors and a minimalist material palette.
Matilda Booth.
Inspired by Sea Containers House – a landmark building on the south bank of the River Thames in London – the bar is furnished with leather banquettes in cool lavender shades, velour lounge chairs, mirrored tables, and gold and brass accents.
London’s well-known gin-making experience can also be found at The Distillery, which is led by master distiller, Jake Burger. At The Ginstitute, you can concoct your own special blend of gin and take a journey through the spirit’s history.
In The Resting Room, master distiller Jake Burger and a team of instructors create their gin in two 30-liter copper stills on-site. You can also test out a curated selection of international spirits that have been aged in handmade barrels that sit above the bar.
Dining Room with fireplace
A dipped terracotta pendant light by Hand and Eye Studio London hangs above the Brunel by Heals dining table and benches.