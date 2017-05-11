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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/furniture : stools

Dining Room Bench Stools Design Photos and Ideas

Rami Jrade and Hannah Go relax in the dining nook Hannah created in a corner of the open-plan living-dining room-kitchen. She found the bench and table online and the Akari pendant light from the Noguchi Museum website, and she made the cafe curtains with remnants from Ikea draperies. The stool was handcrafted by architect Hunter Knight, who designed and built the ADU. The painting is vintage.
The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.
The more planning you do and the fewer changes you make, the higher chance you have of staying within your budget. Take the time to figure out what the scope of the project is and get a sense of how much work is needed so that you can make educated decisions when presented with options.
The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
The Meteorite’s interior is clad in spruce from floor to ceiling, and Ulla furnished the living areas with hand-selected works by Finnish designers. The dining area features a built-in corner sofa designed by Ateljé Sotamaa, with slipcovers and pillows by Klaus Haapaniemi &amp; Co.
In the Swiss village of Andermatt, Jonathan Tuckey Design reimagined a 1620 structure as a residence, rental space, and bar.
Gibson built a window bench out of birch plywood and that was paired with an Ikea table and a vintage Cesca chair by Marcel Breuer in the dining nook.
Above the dining room there is an atrium with 28-foot vaulted ceiling and skylights. While the steel “moment frame” structure was initially designed to be entirely framed in wood, the span required a switch to steel, which was left exposed as a design feature to create a “wow” moment upon entry.
The dining nook features a custom built-in banquette and a marble-topped pedestal table partially wrapped in micro mosaic tiles from Classic Tiles. The purple Kelly Stools are from Jardan.
Now, there’s casual seating at the island bar in the kitchen and a formal dining table. A built-in serving area comes in handy for storage or entertaining. Additional windows convey other qualities of the site. “We replaced the windows for lots of reasons: to increase the performance of the home, and accentuate the views they wanted,” says Porter. “But this home has beautiful woodland views, too. So, we wanted to orient the house so it's not just a one-liner, but has intimate moments where you're looking at the woods.”
The L-shaped lot—and the decision to create a private courtyard and patio—made the kitchen and dining space the natural hub of the ground floor. Sweet installed full-length cabinetry on the western wall for storage, and included a wood niche for convenience.
The interior of the extension features finishes in muted colors and has been designed to bounce as much light around the space as possible.
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
Malibu Farm is an indoor/outdoor space that features sustainably-sourced, farm-to-table cuisine. Bright and airy, it is the Los Cabos outpost of Chef Helene Henderson’s Malibu restaurant.
On one side of the U-shaped floor plan is a large kitchen and family room. An additional bonus area and bathroom are also on this side of the house.
The El Toro model is 28 feet long, 8.5 feet wide, and 13.5 feet tall. The dining table is a slab of old-growth redwood that can be lowered to create a full bed. O’Donnell combined that with reclaimed cedar on the interior paneling, as well as twice-recycled bamboo floors and reworked redwood wine barrels on the ceiling. The walls are coated in Skimstone, which qualifies for LEED builds.
A modest material palette allows the landscape to take center stage.
Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
An original stained-glass window, as well as a complementary transom version by New Hat, creates a meditative ambience in the lobby lounge.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The open-plan layout is bright and airy thanks to high ceilings and oversized windows.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
The material palette for the hotel is simple and natural, showcasing wood, stone, and soil.
New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The dining area looks out to the green backyard.
Gold velvet curtains line the stage, which features a DJ or live music nightly, in a selection curated by Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard. Gilt chandeliers and textured walls complete the scheme.
The bar at The Department Store’s apex is in the spirit of Café de Floris in Paris, which supported the original Bon Marché, Gledstone says. The architects incorporated leftover green oak from the top level's new frame into the flooring on the third level.
A floating staircase leads to the second level of the home.
The cabin's cozy interior contains benches, tables, and a fireplace for travelers to warm up and recharge. The picture window frames panoramic views of the valley below.
Embedded in the mountainous region of Hammerfest, the compact cabin is a pit stop for hikers passing through the challenging Norwegian terrain.
The American Son dining room.
Inside the American Son restaurant
This photo shows the changing color temperature of the drum skylight. Here at dusk when the light turns a beautiful blue. The photo also highlights our use of multiple styles of architectural lighting: tape-in recessed LED downlight, surface mounted and pendent fixtures combine to create a warm modern environment.
Ellen Prasse, an art teacher, and her partner, artist and writer Kate Oliver, transformed their lives and this 1977 Airstream over the course of a year, bringing the trailer back to life and giving it a classic but modern redo. Small touches, like a matte black faucet and light fixture paired with stainless steel appliances, along with a mixing of dark and light wood finishes prevent the space from feeling too matchy-matchy and overwhelming.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Portland-based Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transforms an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
The various tones of wood echo the birch, pine, and silver maple forests of the surrounding vistas.
The living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another.
dining area
A four-person dining table is sited near the large picture window on the wider end of the house.
The first-floor rental unit features a table from an 11th-century monastery turned pub.
apartment offers beautiful views on mountains, dining chairs are iconic Wire chair from Vitra, design Charles and Ray Eames
In the lounge, banquettes are upholstered in Lee Jofa’s Saranac Cord fabric in gold.
The exposed collar ties in the great room are finished in a dark color, punctuating the white of the walls and ceilings, and emphasizing the gable from the interior.
The renovated kitchen/dining area boasts views of the garden through sliding doors by IQ Glass. Ultratop flooring by Mapei and custom millwork in Lebanese cedar give the space a practical, industrial quality.
On one end of the top floor communal space, is a white volume, which neatly contains the kitchen, pantry, and toilet.
Filled with natural light and air-purifying plants, the two-bedroom abode boasts clean and contemporary character.
The open kitchen features a Richlite island countertop; the faucet is by Chicago Faucets. The draperies are from Restoration Hardware.
The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room.
Cozy dining and sips at Solarium.
Matilda Booth.
Featuring more than 35 unique plant species, the architects used the garden as a starting point to inject elements reminiscent of Columbia's tropical rainforests.
A porch enclosed with a screen to increase light and air-flow became a dining area.
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