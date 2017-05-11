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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/furniture : shelves

Dining Room Bench Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
An integrated oak bench with storage bridges the kitchen and the dining area, where a massive oak table is surrounded by orange dining chairs.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Kele Dobrinski and Christina Valencia, of Sacramento, California-based Colossus Mfg., revamped a 2008 Starstream Starcraft camper that allows their family of five to comfortably explore nature in different landscapes for weeks at a time.
In the dining room, a tabletop ceramic by Marlene Steyn is one of many South African artworks in the colorful home.
Built-in storage, floating shelves, and beverage and wine fridges now grace the nook where a sideboard had been. Rejuvenation’s Berkshire pendant with linen shades hangs above a Profile dining table by Ethnicraft and Fenwick chairs by Barnaby Lane. Muted colors like Dunn Edwards’ White Heat and Farrow & Ball’s Cornforth White for the cabinetry create a neutral, timeless background.
The dining room, kitchen, and living room function as the heart of the home. "We kept a large part of the existing house intact, and opted to simply match the existing white fiberglass windows, rather than upgrade them to something finer," says Davis. "We felt these decisions were in line with the pragmatic design of the shipping containers."
A flourishing garden grows inside this glass-roofed Victorian home in Melbourne. The skylight creates a sunny space to dine while warm wood tones accentuate this nature-inspired abode.
In the dining room, Tang installed a built-in reading bench under the windows. It’s upholstered in ikat fabric and anchored by bookshelves at one end. The vintage Danish cabinet belongs to the owners, while the brilliant, deep orange pendant was sourced by Tang’s team. It’s a 1960s Equator pendant by Jo Hammerborg for Fog and Morup.
In Still House, simple forms and jovial colors create a warm, friendly space. Here, a custom-designed dining table with exaggerated legs is matched with Vitra .03 dining chairs designed by Maarten Van Severen.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
A garden is integrated into a green bench seat, optimizing space in the dining area while drawing the outdoors in.
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
Located on a wooded property some 80 miles north of New York City, the Pond House is the weekend hangout for Kyle Page, founder of Brooklyn-based architecture firm Sundial Studios and his family. Perched atop a concrete plinth, it features weathered steel cladding and blackened cedar siding. Glass doors and a covered porch stepping down to the pond add another dash of indoor/outdoor synergy, while the interiors are awash in natural materials like sugar maple and fallen ash.
After: When designer Michael Corsar converted a late Victorian utility building in Suffolk into a home for his friend Sandy Suffield, he kept the charming features, like the 17-foot ceilings, while making the space habitable after years of neglect. Deben Joinery built the kitchen cabinetry. The vintage Optima pendants are by Danish designer Hans Due.
"The dining room is a transitional space between the old and new—in this space we simplified the material palate, painting all decorative woodwork matte white to emphasize its geometry over its materiality," say the architects. The room holds a midcentury dining set and pendent lights from Raco.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
The barrel-vaulted ceilings are mimicked in the mixed-use front gallery, which is warmed by natural light that pours in from a wall of windows.
This dining room plays many roles, serving as a place for meals, crafts, mail collection, reading, and a toy/human race track. Renovator Erin Francois says “Cheers to small, multitasking homes that are typically never this clean.” Here she melds high and low with a Schoolhouse Luna pendant in black and Windsor dining chairs from Target.
A reading nook fits perfectly into one of the cantilevered boxes.
New York, New York Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
Peter and his wife, artist Olia Feshina, relax inside their apartment in New York’s Washington Heights.
The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.
The timber windows and doors are by Charles Sandford.
There are over 300 custom-made cabinet doors in the home, as well as custom light fixtures.
Nate and Taylor have been living in Augustine for nine months now, and still enjoy many things about small space living.
In the Library, built-in bookcases and a long banquette (upholstered in Kravet’s Versailles Velvet fabric, color E25600) were installed on the far side of the room.
The Library, which serves as a dining room at the inn, was given a bold color scheme. The walls and paneling were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey Blue, and the ceiling was given a lighter shade. The Dallas Chandelier from Arteriors adds a sleek, contemporary edge to the space.
The custom built-ins create the perfect breakfast nook, complete with a built-in bench and pantry storage on both sides. A new window draws additional daylight into the space.
The entire apartment is outﬁted with Sangaré’s UNITÉ lighting, which has been inspired by the rectangular, prefab building blocks of Habitat 67.
Sangaré kept the material and color palette minimal to enhance the unit's striking light quality.
Plenty of light pours in through the large windows in the main living area.
“The swap allowed the house to feel less cramped, it removed bottle-necks, and provided a larger, and brighter atmosphere,” says Nathan.
The location for the new restaurant, which opened in February 2010, was a barn on the ranch that had been used as a plant nursery. "It wasn't an incredibly old barn," Johanson says. "It was built around the 1970s, but it was built with a very agricultural look." To stay true to its form, Johanson and her colleagues Mark Wilson, Catharine Tarver, and Bridie McSweeney decided to leave as much of the structure intact as possible, playing up the post-and-beam system and revealing the shape of the roof on the interior.
London’s well-known gin-making experience can also be found at The Distillery, which is led by master distiller, Jake Burger. At The Ginstitute, you can concoct your own special blend of gin and take a journey through the spirit’s history.
In The Resting Room, master distiller Jake Burger and a team of instructors create their gin in two 30-liter copper stills on-site. You can also test out a curated selection of international spirits that have been aged in handmade barrels that sit above the bar.
Sunset pendants by Treviso-based Torremato illuminate a custom table and bench as well as a trio of Eames chairs. Di Stefano and Bongiorno used lighting to structure the open plan: “We put accents on focus points; we didn’t want the light completely spread out,” Di Stefano says.
In recognition of the holiday attitude that pervades Palm Springs, the pool area will incorporate a screen wall that provides a surface for projection and reflects on the water for a festive vibe.
From the stained wallpaper, to the lacquered floorboards, to the timber joinery, every element has been hand finished using traditional techniques.
This is accomplished using the table in the main living room. Seen here, it's arranged to act as a standard dining surface.
Inspired by Swiss Pritzker Prize-winning architect Peter Zumthor, the Yudchitzes designed and crafted an exquisitely precise interior. As they report in this Dwell article, “It cost at least $100,000 to build because the materials were crafted to within .002 inches, so it’s expensive for what it is."