Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Bench Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
The view from the kitchen-dining room shows the glassed-in, central garden lightwell, accessible via large sliders.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
Located on a wooded property some 80 miles north of New York City, the Pond House is the weekend hangout for Kyle Page, founder of Brooklyn-based architecture firm Sundial Studios and his family. Perched atop a concrete plinth, it features weathered steel cladding and blackened cedar siding. Glass doors and a covered porch stepping down to the pond add another dash of indoor/outdoor synergy, while the interiors are awash in natural materials like sugar maple and fallen ash.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
A black-and-white-striped epoxy “rug” defines the dining area. “The choice of the epoxy floor of the room was a consequence of the client's request for a ‘material without slits and easy to clean, like a painting,’” says the firm.
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
Gorgeous natural light glows on the dining area. The bench houses additional storage.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.
Stephen Wright paintings.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
apartment offers beautiful views on mountains, dining chairs are iconic Wire chair from Vitra, design Charles and Ray Eames
The breakfast booth has extendable seating to accommodate guests.
In this Portland home, design firm Made arranged individually carved white-oak planks in a geometric pattern on the ceiling that repeats itself throughout the house. Beat Light pendant lamps by Tom Dixon hang above a custom dining table, also by Made.
In recognition of the holiday attitude that pervades Palm Springs, the pool area will incorporate a screen wall that provides a surface for projection and reflects on the water for a festive vibe.