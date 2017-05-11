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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/floors : vinyl

Dining Room Bench Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The couple created a built-in dinette, with an adjustable table, that converts to a queen-size bed.
A built-in storage bench in the dining area accommodates a fold-out table when guests visit. The dining area rug is from The Citizenry.
This renovated 1965 Airstream Overlander Land Yacht elevates #vanlife with midcentury-inspired furnishings. While the roving home is reminiscent of a Wes Anderson film, it maintains a streamlined sense of minimalism with furnishings that fold away to create space in the compact vehicle. Custom fabricator Eoin Murphy and designer Robin Grundy-Murphy designed this airstream with entertaining in mind. A magazine rack found originally on the wall of the Airstream was replicated at the bottom of the dining banquette—which also converts into a double bed.
Along with a plush banquette, the whitewashed kitchen also has hand-painted floors.
Gorgeous natural light glows on the dining area. The bench houses additional storage.
A built-in window seat next to a rattan dining table and bench create a welcoming dining nook which looks onto the hillside.
The seats are upholstered in Justina Blakeney Rainforest Jacquard Calypso dinette cushion fabric from Fabric.com.
The custom-lined patio door curtains and convertible sleeper sofa room divider are made from Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Naber removed a sliding door and installed a four-foot extension in the kitchen to accommodate a stylish breakfast nook that overlooks the patio and backyard.
Here is a look at the central aisle to the back of the bus. On the left, there is a fold-up tabletop tucked behind the couch armrest and a seat for one person, serving perfectly as a homework or writing spot. The bus also has a tiny wood stove—along with wood storage—on the ledge to the left of the fridge.
Vinyl flooring in a soft driftwood color underscores a dining table that can seat up to eight. Harry selected warm leather for the banquette seating for its "texture and timeless patina."