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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/floors : medium hardwood

Dining Room Bench Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

After: The dining nook has become one of the sunniest spots in the house, gathering light from morning through late afternoon.
"We couldn't put installation where we wanted to expose the joists, so we had to put it on the roof. That actually helped with waterproofing—the original roof was likely our biggest challenge,
The renovation updated a pair of staircases—one to the basement, one to the upper level—from their steep, unsafe angle to one that is now up to code. In the dining room, the pendant by Hans-Agne Jakobsson is from Karoline’s family cabin in Germany.
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
A built-in banquette with a custom table designed by Engelsman saves space. The bench has a cushion made by Caroline and the chairs are Vintage J.L. Moller Model #75 Dining Chairs. A partial wall now separates the adjacent den and TV room, to balance connection and separation.
The custom banquette has a slatted back so as to allow the window behind it to open and let in light. The table is a vintage piece from John and Kelly, made with reclaimed wood from a bowling alley. The overhead pendant is by Brendan Ravenhill.
A built-in bench provides seating for the 10-foot-long dining table, which Lanigan found at a store in Berkley that was going out of business. “It almost feels like it grows out of the floor,” says Lanigan. (The fireplace tile here is original.)
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.
The Solo chairs in the dining area are by Studio Nitzan Cohen.
A vintage dingy rowboat hangs from the ceiling above the second-floor dining table, accented by vintage midcentury Eames Molded Plastic Side Chairs
The main dining area is located just steps from the bright, airy kitchen.
"The bench gives a soft place to recline as well as a seat at the table, while folding chairs can be easily hung on the wall when not in use,
Floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of the surrounding mountains, with interesting views from every angle.
"I always like to shoot the kitchen, dining, and living room, and at least one bathroom and one bedroom," Neustadt notes. This gives the client enough options for either putting their home on the market, or pitching it to a publication.
San Francisco–based architect Cary Bernstein has designed countless residential projects and worked with dozens of contractors. She knows well the difficulties of architect-contractor-client relationships, and she’s developed a pretty good system for making them work.
“We kept the existing layout, but removed original cabinets above the peninsula of the kitchen to create a more open, airy space,” Lyndsay says.
The view toward the main house. The windows are from Marvin.
Grey made the dining table.
Large drawers underneath the dinette seats provide extra storage.
A large wooden dining table was Eva’s first priority in her furniture selection process. “The table is now the heart of the home where we eat, play and enjoy dinners with each other.”
With the door separating the existing home and the addition open, there is a clear flow between the new family room and the kitchen and dining area. With the door closed, however, the space is divided into two more private spaces.
The dining room, kitchen, and living room function as the heart of the home. "We kept a large part of the existing house intact, and opted to simply match the existing white fiberglass windows, rather than upgrade them to something finer," says Davis. "We felt these decisions were in line with the pragmatic design of the shipping containers."
Mitchell Ehrlich designed the wallpaper in the dining area.
Evan Jewett fabricated a custom Murphy table with white oak to match the floors, which were inspired by a room in the Williamsburg Hotel designed by Michaelis Boyd Studio of London. The art print is framed Hockney wallpaper from Milton and King.
A U-shaped wooden bench wraps around the table used for tea ceremonies. The three-part sliding window is handmade with leaded glass and frames south-facing views of the forest.
In the dining room, Tang installed a built-in reading bench under the windows. It’s upholstered in ikat fabric and anchored by bookshelves at one end. The vintage Danish cabinet belongs to the owners, while the brilliant, deep orange pendant was sourced by Tang’s team. It’s a 1960s Equator pendant by Jo Hammerborg for Fog and Morup.
In the diner-style eating area, a custom aluminium table top is surrounded by salvaged-wood bench and vintage swivel seats.
An antlers light fixture made in Bariloche, Argentina hangs above the dining table that was locally made from native coihue wood. The living room sofas were purchased at Forastero and are paired with a Muebleco table.
The Shelter team enjoy the breakfast nook. The kitchen is fully stocked, including a tasty variety of spices from Spicewalla, an offshoot of Chai Pani, an award-winning Indian street food restaurant in downtown Asheville.
Clara moved the lighting in the kitchen nook to create a banquette area for better flow. A Schoolhouse Ostara Pendant in satin black hangs over a CB2 Odyssey table and Serena & Lily Tucker chairs.
Past the kitchenette is a full bathroom with a sink, toilet, shower, and bathtub stocked with Beekman 1802 luxury soaps.
The living room converts to a dining room on special occasions.
The convertible dinette seats five to seven.
"Besides the shell and frame, we saved all of the windows, the awning which was in great shape," note the designers.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
The dining area features a mix of textures and colors.
The couple are avid toy and art collectors. Most of large paintings and sculptures seen around the house are designed by Taiwanese artist No2Good 不二良 .
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
The living/dining area comes with a hardwood table that lowers to create a sleeping platform.
The walnut dining table is handmade by Jacob May, and the wall art is a Heath tile sample board that used to hang in the L.A. showroom. The wall clock is the Stencil Clock in Campari Red from Heath + House Industries.
The archways progress throughout the interior, leading residents from one room to the next. A second courtyard is situated between the kitchen/dining area and a staircase that leads to the loft. Teak flooring in the kitchen/dining area contrasts with the lime plaster walls, adding warmth to the space.
The dining room occupies the threshold between the sunken family room (past the sliding glass doors) and the living room. The reconfigured layout and removal of a dividing wall help unify the formerly disparate spaces.
The built-in solid American oak dining table by Daniel Poole can seat 18 people.
The simple kitchen is located beneath the mezzanine. The dining tabletop was made from a cross-laminated timber off cut, while the bench, which was designed and built by O’Connell, can be transformed into a double bed.
The newly revamped dining area is comfortable and cool with a built-in corner bench, tweed upholstery finishes, and sleek contemporary pendant lights. The homeowners' existing dining room table pairs nicely with the new modern touches, blending old and new.
"The dining room is a transitional space between the old and new—in this space we simplified the material palate, painting all decorative woodwork matte white to emphasize its geometry over its materiality," say the architects. The room holds a midcentury dining set and pendent lights from Raco.
A large dining table with bench seating is ideal for family gatherings. Complete with a wood-burning pizza oven, the kitchen and dining spaces have all the cooking amenities you need.
Living and dining spaces are open to one another, providing ample space for the whole family to gather. A white pendant light by LAAL hangs above the Provincial Table by The Wood Room.
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