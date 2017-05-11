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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/floors : limestone

Dining Room Bench Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

This space exudes a modern elegance with clean lines and minimalist design. Across from the kitchen, limestone wraps around the base of a built-in banquette paired with inky blue leather cushions. The sleek seating is paired with a custom bronze and marble dining table by Daniel Barbera and Cassina 412 Cab Chairs.
A dual-sided, Cor-Ten steel fireplace serves as a divider between the open-plan dining room and the living room.
The clients' passion for hosting family-style gatherings guided the design of a custom, 20-seat walnut dining room table from Meyer Wells paired with Hans Wegner chairs. The hemlock ceiling helps define the space. The Vibia Flamingo 1540 pendants are from Antonie Arola. The custom, modern farmhouse credenza is from Chadhaus, and the artwork is by Wolfgang Bloch.