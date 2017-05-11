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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/floors : dark hardwood

Dining Room Bench Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the first phase of the remodel, the couple completed one side of the kitchen, as the stair redesign was part of the upstairs overhaul. The kitchen is composed of Ikea cabinets with Caesarstone counters.
A tulip table with a honed marble Carrara top (from DWR) is surrounded by Carl Hansen ch23 Hans Wagner chairs.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
The team also cleaned up and preserved the original control panel. "We relocated it to the overhead compartment above the banquette as a nod to its history," says Cole. "We try to do this as much as possible."
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
“We are still getting to know the house, becoming acquainted with and learning to inhabit the space. We see this as a life project, and we aim to spend more time here as we grow older,” adds Antonio.
A look back at the dining room and its large windows overlooking the veranda. The large space seamlessly flows with the living room, but also offers pocket doors to divide the space as needed.
Walnut tables and flooring, along with blonde birch wall paneling, creates an inviting interior.
A rose-gold glass wall distinguishes the dining space from the living room.
One building serves as the family's main living space, while the other holds a guest house. A bridge links the two volumes together.
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.
Reminiscent of Diane Keaton's inky abode, Conklin's moody dining room is furnished with Herman Miller chairs, IKEA pendant lights, and a Target bench.
The elegant kitchen has vaulted tongue-and-groove ceilings paired with chic steel-gray cabinetry and white marble countertops. French doors open the room to a sunset-facing terrace with an outdoor fireplace and sweeping views across the canyon.
For the dining area, Nicolas restored century-old Tyrolean chairs that he found at a Santiago flea market.
An internal mezzanine makes an ideal sleeping space.
A view of the kitchen, dining area, and loft lounge from the bathroom.
A Saarinen table and Eames chairs in the Public House.
Guests are greeted by plush leather booths and classic hardwood floors in the chic bar area.
Lutron smart controls manage the new kitchen’s abundance of lighting options, including an Axis twin-beam pendant that hangs directly over the island.
London’s well-known gin-making experience can also be found at The Distillery, which is led by master distiller, Jake Burger. At The Ginstitute, you can concoct your own special blend of gin and take a journey through the spirit’s history.
In The Resting Room, master distiller Jake Burger and a team of instructors create their gin in two 30-liter copper stills on-site. You can also test out a curated selection of international spirits that have been aged in handmade barrels that sit above the bar.
In the kitchen, matte Caesarstone tops an island composed of custom millwork and stainless-steel Ikea cabinetry. A bright-green Vola faucet adds an idiosyncratic touch of color.
Mary Blodgett and Carlton Calvin initially approached Fung + Blatt to design a ceramics studio on their Southern California property, which contains a 1950s house by modernist architect Calvin Straub.
Designer Christiane Hogner, Bruxelles
Wynants lives in the house with his wife, Hilde Louwagie, and their three children. His own circular seating design, Kosmos, is in the kitchen.