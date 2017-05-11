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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/floors : concrete

Dining Room Bench Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Rami Jrade and Hannah Go relax in the dining nook Hannah created in a corner of the open-plan living-dining room-kitchen. She found the bench and table online and the Akari pendant light from the Noguchi Museum website, and she made the cafe curtains with remnants from Ikea draperies. The stool was handcrafted by architect Hunter Knight, who designed and built the ADU. The painting is vintage.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
Every space, including the living and dining sections seen here, has “furniture, objects and artworks that bring us memories,” says Smud. The bench, coffee tables, and dining table are by the late Alejandro Sticotti.
Chester and Chloe opted for practical vinyl upholstery in the dining nook.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
Across the main room, a bench lines the wall from the dining room through the living room, providing seating or display.
The more planning you do and the fewer changes you make, the higher chance you have of staying within your budget. Take the time to figure out what the scope of the project is and get a sense of how much work is needed so that you can make educated decisions when presented with options.
Warm-toned furnishings designed by the homeowners complement the retreat’s minimalist desert aesthetic.
With the door separating the existing home and the addition open, there is a clear flow between the new family room and the kitchen and dining area. With the door closed, however, the space is divided into two more private spaces.
Emerald cushions from Atelier Furniture line a window seat. The wall light is also Cult Design and the side table is Hay.
Thonet chairs surround a table from Made by Morgen, and the pendant is by Cult Design. The dining room cedes to an exterior terrace.
The view from the kitchen-dining room shows the glassed-in, central garden lightwell, accessible via large sliders.
A flourishing garden grows inside this glass-roofed Victorian home in Melbourne. The skylight creates a sunny space to dine while warm wood tones accentuate this nature-inspired abode.
The circular wall sconce is a nod to Ahumada’s Mexican heritage. It’s made from a $2 comal—a type of cookware that is traditionally used to prepare tortillas. “We bought four of them, and they turned out amazing using an LED strip and a cake plate," Thomas says.
The large sliding doors in the common area open to the courtyard to bring the outside in.
DCW Editions' Les Acrobates lights that hang above the dining table contribute to the design's warm, industrial feel.
The eye-catching capsule window, bisected by a large skylight, was inserted into the original brick wall and replaces a traditional sash window.
The goal for the first floor was to embrace the shade provided by the mature trees, create a rich material moment, and incorporate all of the storage that the family would need.
These wood-wrapped spaces take oriented strand board to new heights.
The experience of volume is much greater in a small space than in a large one, and that’s what contributes to the house’s feel,” says architect Michael Lumby.
The Pavilion is an indoor/outdoor event space that is outfitted with long, communal teak dining tables.
Above the dining room there is an atrium with 28-foot vaulted ceiling and skylights. While the steel “moment frame” structure was initially designed to be entirely framed in wood, the span required a switch to steel, which was left exposed as a design feature to create a “wow” moment upon entry.
A garden is integrated into a green bench seat, optimizing space in the dining area while drawing the outdoors in.
The timber pendant above the dining table is by New Zealand–based lighting designer David Trubridge.
Located on a wooded property some 80 miles north of New York City, the Pond House is the weekend hangout for Kyle Page, founder of Brooklyn-based architecture firm Sundial Studios and his family. Perched atop a concrete plinth, it features weathered steel cladding and blackened cedar siding. Glass doors and a covered porch stepping down to the pond add another dash of indoor/outdoor synergy, while the interiors are awash in natural materials like sugar maple and fallen ash.
The L-shaped lot—and the decision to create a private courtyard and patio—made the kitchen and dining space the natural hub of the ground floor. Sweet installed full-length cabinetry on the western wall for storage, and included a wood niche for convenience.
The interior of the extension features finishes in muted colors and has been designed to bounce as much light around the space as possible.
The angled windows emphasize the placement of the bench at the point where the house meets the natural slope.
With high ceilings, Art Deco concrete pillars, and plenty of industrial details, this 1,462-square-foot corner loft is a striking private residence.
The white oak heavy timber framing is left exposed for dramatic effect in the open-plan great room. A minimalist palette of natural materials creates a soothing environment.
Two staircases lead from the entry to the main living space, connected by deep ledges that can function as seating or shelving.
Outdoor tranquility is found while dining on one of the picnic tables or unwinding in a hammock.
Strategically placed vertical windows behind the built-in banquette usher in ample natural light to illuminate the central dining area.
A hidden door in the oiled oak wall panels also leads to the children’s quarters.
A timber and glass canopy provides protection without diminishing views.
The patterned ceiling LEDs can mimic daylight to sync with occupants' circadian cycles—or they can create mood lighting.
Equipped with solar panels and solar thermal technology, the FutureHAUS produces all of its own energy, with enough leftover to feed the grid.
Located over the central hallway, the 33-foot-long spine cartridge serves as the home's central nervous system. It contains all the electrical and communication lines, as well as ductwork for HVAC.
The indoor/outdoor dining area lies just off the kitchen.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
A skylight over the dining table creates an inviting gathering space. Furniture was sourced from London's Two Columbia Road.
The dining space includes a built-in bench for additional seating. Colorful artwork from gallery Vroom & Varossieau decorates the walls.
Campo Loft blends true Ibizan style with modern furnishings and fixtures. It is a compelling collaboration of interior design, architecture, and specially curated furnishings and decor.
One of Casework’s projects in Portland, Oregon, was the interior fit-out of an 18,000-square-foot office space for Work & Co.
Throughout the home, spaces are defined by changes in ceiling height or floor level—like the battens above the dining table, and the steps down from the hallway to the living and dining area.
Dining
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
Floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides of the living area create the illusion of a continuous, open space. Concrete floors help with passive cooling.
The dining area looks out to the green backyard.
The dining room sits where the old sunroom was, and preserves the spirit of the bright and sunny space. A Spokes 2 pendant by Foscarini hangs above the dining table and bench, and graphic wall art by Venezuelan artist Raul Cardozo boldly accents the space.
Lights Arrows by Apparatus in aged brass and black python, table and benches are custom made from a very rare and heavy reclaimed oak. Vintage brass candlesticks sourced from an auction and black candles by Cire Trudon. Benches are lined with Icelandic sheepskin throws.
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