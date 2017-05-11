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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/floors : ceramic tile

Dining Room Bench Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The dining table was custom-made from scrap, with salvaged stone slabs for the surface and bent TMT bars forming the legs. NO Architects drew up the design and it was crafted by a local artisan. The sofa and built-in bench were also crafted from leftover materials, resulting in the playfully mismatched upholstery.
The bricks provide a semi-outdoor feel in the common spaces; most of the potted plants are placed in this part of the house as the morning sunlight is less harsh for them to grow.
Pierre Frey wallpaper surrounds the built-in bar.
Local craftsmen made-to- measure bench and banquette in oak, with matching shelves and built-in drawers to maximize storage.
Motta also built the breakfast nook, which was finished with vintage Bertoia chairs. The artwork throughout the home is a mix of Tiffany’s pieces and photographs, the work of friends, and pieces found on the website Fy.
From the entrance, a slender metal staircase leads to the upper-level kitchen and dining area.
The dining nook features a custom built-in banquette and a marble-topped pedestal table partially wrapped in micro mosaic tiles from Classic Tiles. The purple Kelly Stools are from Jardan.
After: When designer Michael Corsar converted a late Victorian utility building in Suffolk into a home for his friend Sandy Suffield, he kept the charming features, like the 17-foot ceilings, while making the space habitable after years of neglect. Deben Joinery built the kitchen cabinetry. The vintage Optima pendants are by Danish designer Hans Due.
A built-in wooden bench right off the counter completes the cozy dining nook in the corner.
A removed bathroom makes space for a designated dining area with a built-in buffet and storage.
Local flora is brought indoors to inject life into the atrium. The Chaca tree serves as a major focal point.
Visitors to Brothers and Sisters often sit down for meals revolving around the likes of egg sandwiches, creamed whitefish, and lamb meatballs.
In the restaurant San Morello, a palette of soft brown, white, and blue is amplified by soaring window panels.
The American Son dining room.
Inside the American Son restaurant
Just off the spacious lobby lies the restaurant Breva, which features white-oak floors and green leather banquettes. An ode to Basque Country, the restaurant is helmed by four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Casey Lane. French doors extend seating onto the sidewalk, activating the front of the historic hotel for the first time since its inception.
Another simple, white kitchen with black countertops is this diminutive kitchen in Singapore. Light pours in through the large window, and a tiny but tasteful farmhouse kitchen table rests in the middle of everything.
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
Ravit Dvir Architecture and Design
dining area
apartment offers beautiful views on mountains, dining chairs are iconic Wire chair from Vitra, design Charles and Ray Eames
The deep blue color is extended into the dining space, and provides a colorful accent to the back wall of the seating area.
The custom built-ins create the perfect breakfast nook, complete with a built-in bench and pantry storage on both sides. A new window draws additional daylight into the space.
The ground-floor cafe features large street-facing windows and plenty of natural light. "Through the transformation of the hotel, we embraced a building that had been unseen for a long time and made it visible with a layering of design elements inspired by its own history, " explains Matt Davis, co-founding partner at DesignAgency.
The light-filled café and bar were envisioned as a social hub for hotel guests as well as the surrounding community. There's no doubt the teams had their work cut out for them, as the building had been steadily declining since the '70s. Yet, after looking to the building’s storied past and the neighborhood’s current youthful vibe for inspiration, they were able to create a new authentic atmosphere that simultaneously combines historic details with contemporary style.