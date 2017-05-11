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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/floors : cement tile

Dining Room Bench Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Large expanses of glass provide ample natural light, adding to the tropical vibe.
Featuring more than 35 unique plant species, the architects used the garden as a starting point to inject elements reminiscent of Columbia's tropical rainforests.