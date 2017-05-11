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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/floors : carpet

Dining Room Bench Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The post-and-beam construction in the dining room accentuates the indoor/outdoor connection.
Gold velvet curtains line the stage, which features a DJ or live music nightly, in a selection curated by Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard. Gilt chandeliers and textured walls complete the scheme.
The rooms also include custom lounge chairs, tables, spring pole lamps, and rattan chairs.
Italian comfort food meets vintage, club-like interiors at the Old Yellowstone Garage. With mountain facing views and an outdoor patio, and upscale mountain furnishings, this restaurant on site is an ideal location to enjoy good eats with a great view.
Dining