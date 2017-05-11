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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/fireplace : hanging

Dining Room Bench Hanging Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The entire home is wrapped in pine tongue-and-groove, which matches the original finish on the ceiling.
The wood through-line continues throughout the main space with a raised platform that wraps the perimeter of the room. The platform surrounds the living and dining area, and runs beneath the sleeping zone and stair landing.
On the main level is the master bedroom, kitchen, and a living room, which are located above a workshop space that is tucked along the lower section of the slope.