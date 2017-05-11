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All Photos/dining/furniture : bench/fireplace : corner

Dining Room Bench Corner Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The double-height, fully glazed volume at the home's rear "brings significant light into the home, while simultaneously creating a moment to experience the verticality of the surrounding trees which loom above the home," explains Maniscalco.
A wooden bench wraps along a dining corner, and extends along the walls towards the fireplace, where it serves as a bookshelf, then fireside bench.
Gravasoni Gray 23 dining chairs and a Flos Smithfield black pendant in the dining area.
The tall space over the main room features timber detailing and ample natural light from high windows—which also offer privacy from the main house.
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017