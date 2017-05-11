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All Photos/dining/furniture : bar/lighting : table

Dining Room Bar Table Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
A Gregg Table Lamp by Foscarini sits atop a vintage credenza that the couple use as a bar. The gradient landscape diptych prints above are by Erin.
The light-filled, corner wet bar complements the kitchen design with custom teak cabinets.
A coat of Dunn Edwards White brightens up the spaces now. A table from Henrybuilt is surrounded by Eames chairs and sits atop a rug from Nordic Knots. The pendant light is Gerald Thurston for Lightolier and was purchased at a local vintage store called the Sunshine Shop.
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
Edwards Anker’s 3D-printed Latitude Lights dot the dining room table. They can be optimized so that the tilt of the photovoltaic panel changes according to latitude.
An original stained-glass window, as well as a complementary transom version by New Hat, creates a meditative ambience in the lobby lounge.
A lovely breakfast nook has been cleverly built into the corner of the kitchen.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
dining area
The bar’s theatrical, art deco atmosphere is complimented by vintage glassware, and cocktails named after The Savoy’s former celebrity guests.
When you visit The Distillery, you’ll find GinTonica on the first floor, a Spanish-inspired bar and kitchen that celebrates Spain’s connection to juniper. You can try a number of different experimental takes on the Gin and Tonic, which is served in a traditional Copa de Balón—a balloon goblet glass.
A bar area showcases custom-made cast lighting and built-in cabinetry.