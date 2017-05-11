Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/furniture : bar/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Bar Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Rather than adding flooring on top of the slab, the floors throughout are exposed aggregate concrete. The thick concrete slab adds thermal mass, keeping the interior temperature more consistent.
The house is currently being used for gatherings and corporate retreats for companies that embrace a philosophy of planetary wellness.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
The Nook
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
The dining room also received double glass exterior doors to join it to the new deck, as well as leaded glass units on the back wall.
A set of salvaged doors helps to separate the dining area acoustically, if needed.
A dedicated bar counter makes entertaining easy, while the kitchen is tucked out of sight from the main room, accessible via the open doorway.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
The gourmet kitchen boasts dual marble islands, custom white oak cabinetry, and high-end Gaggenau appliances.
A full bar is located on the lower level, facilitating easy entertaining.
Upon entering the home, guests are welcomed to a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha
Fotsch reframed the upper-level floor system to maximize the height of the doors and take them all the way to the ceiling. The expansive multi-slide doors from Kolbe provide a seamless transition to the outdoors and an uninterrupted view.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The material palette for the hotel is simple and natural, showcasing wood, stone, and soil.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
The renovation was designed by Akseizer Design Group and executed by Coba.
The bar, topped in Amazonite Quartzite and complemented by mirrors, wood, and seating reminiscent of a diner, is a highlight of the space.
A mix of wood and tile lends Brothers and Sisters a rich texture.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.
A central breezeway connects two parts of the home, allowing breezes to pass though.
The dining table was salvaged from a "bring out your rubbish" pile, sanded, and oiled.
The open kitchen overlooks the dining area.
There’s even a bespoke sleep meal menu created in partnership with Detox Kitchen that includes foods rich in serotonin, melatonin, and tryptophan.
Artworks from James Makin Gallery in Collingwood, Victoria help create impactful interiors.
The bar at The Department Store’s apex is in the spirit of Café de Floris in Paris, which supported the original Bon Marché, Gledstone says. The architects incorporated leftover green oak from the top level's new frame into the flooring on the third level.
A floating staircase leads to the second level of the home.
The minimalist open kitchen/dining/living room features a mostly neutral palette. A green tile backsplash provides a pop of color.
The Crate & Barrel dining table is paired with Bottega Side Chairs in Ice Grey from Design Within Reach.
This photo shows the changing color temperature of the drum skylight. Here at dusk when the light turns a beautiful blue. The photo also highlights our use of multiple styles of architectural lighting: tape-in recessed LED downlight, surface mounted and pendent fixtures combine to create a warm modern environment.
The sleek lobby bar is a cafe by day and a wine bar by night.
The kitchen was sunk down a few steps to better define it from the rest of the living spaces, while built-in, Douglas Fir cabinetry maximizes and streamlines storage. The custom Douglas Fir table is by ZZ Contracting.
The dining space. The Joules midcentury modern chandelier was ordered from Etsy.
The ideabox construction process goes easy on everything except quality, beauty and fun, using a highly efficient, indoor, quality-controlled construction process to build beautiful, comfortable boxes that fit your modern lifestyle.
A skylight was added over the dining table to further increase the amount of natural lighting. A bridge between new and old was created by using the timber from a beam that was removed where the kitchen opens to the dining area.
The custom-designed wood-burning fireplace was made in Italy.
The bright and airy open floor plan features hardwood floors that are made from reclaimed wood from Kentucky horse farm fences. Shown is a reclaimed wood dining room table by Rework Collective and a biophilic chandelier from Honest Home by local Artist Leah Naomi.
Clad in copper, the bar at Yellowstone Garage is a statement piece.
Expansive oak-framed pivot doors frame views of the rear garden, and also form a functional extension to the kitchen for dining, socializing, and play.
A peek at the dining bar.
The hotel's independent restaurant features Polish cuisine with a modern twist.
A mix of Scandinavian and industrial furnishing add interest to the streamlined kitchen.
Dining Room & Kitchen
The use of different woods and textures contrast beautifully with one another.
"We maximized natural lighting, ventilation, and contact with the outdoors in all environments, which sometimes open onto the street at the height of the treetops, or opens onto an outdoor area with a tropical garden," explains the architects.
12