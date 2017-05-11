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All Photos/dining/furniture : bar/lighting : accent

Dining Room Bar Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
One of the highlights of the walnut-paneled dining room is the avocado green bar which is set behind a sliding door and is original to the home.
Edwards Anker’s 3D-printed Latitude Lights dot the dining room table. They can be optimized so that the tilt of the photovoltaic panel changes according to latitude.
Translucent pendants hanging from a flora-laced pergola illuminate the outdoor bar at night. Local partnerships are an important part of the property’s offerings, and include a bespoke gin from Asbury Park Distilling Co.
Kravitz Design’s Bisha Suite at Bisha Hotel & Residences in Toronto features a gold-tone dining room and in-suite bar. A jewel-like, geometric chandelier hangs over the table.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
In the kitchen/dining room, a mint backsplash syncs with emerald Etel "AL" chairs. The ceiling light is the Aim by FLOS.
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
In the kitchen, Hans Wegner chairs surround a vintage triangular marble dining table from Willy Ballez. The island pendants are by Davide Groppi, and the kitchen system is Rossana, an Italian luxury kitchen brand.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
For Parsley Health’s new flagship center in New York, Alda Ly Architecture (ALA) deployed the principles of biophilic design in an urban medical office.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The material palette for the hotel is simple and natural, showcasing wood, stone, and soil.
The renovation was designed by Akseizer Design Group and executed by Coba.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
The suite features six standalone Hirst works, including the aptly-titled bar, Here for a Good Time Not a Long Time (2018).
Gold velvet curtains line the stage, which features a DJ or live music nightly, in a selection curated by Justin Gage of Aquarium Drunkard. Gilt chandeliers and textured walls complete the scheme.
The interior features brass details, dark wood chevron walls, and tufted leather seating.
Artworks from James Makin Gallery in Collingwood, Victoria help create impactful interiors.
The Crate & Barrel dining table is paired with Bottega Side Chairs in Ice Grey from Design Within Reach.
Backyard, the hotel's casual outdoor restaurant, is framed with blackened steel and brick structural elements that reference the neighborhood's industrial past.
The bar area of Summerly, the rooftop bar and restaurant, displays brass stools upholstered with floral-patterned fabric, geometric tile, and cafe tables and chairs.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
There are over 300 custom-made cabinet doors in the home, as well as custom light fixtures.
The living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another.
Dining Room & Kitchen
We designed a custom walnut bar that is intended for storage, but also serves as a buffet and bar when they have guests over. They like to set it up so guests can help themselves, so we designed it to include two refrigerators: one for wine, and the second for water, soda, and other beverages.
The Broadview café and bar were envisioned as a social hub for hotel guests as well as the surrounding community.
London’s well-known gin-making experience can also be found at The Distillery, which is led by master distiller, Jake Burger. At The Ginstitute, you can concoct your own special blend of gin and take a journey through the spirit’s history.
In The Resting Room, master distiller Jake Burger and a team of instructors create their gin in two 30-liter copper stills on-site. You can also test out a curated selection of international spirits that have been aged in handmade barrels that sit above the bar.
Dining area and kitchen beyond. Service pods on the left create distinction between areas along the open plan