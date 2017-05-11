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All Photos/dining/furniture : bar/furniture : table

Dining Room Bar Table Design Photos and Ideas

In 2014, Dan purchased and renovated a 900-square-foot, circa-1956 farmhouse, adding new ash floors and removing a wall between the living room and kitchen. After he and Jessica married, they added a 200-square-foot addition.
In the dining area, a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hangs above the dining table.
The banquette upholstery fabric is Tonic Living, paired with an Eames conference table and vintage Knoll Breuer Cesca chairs. The windows above the banquette open to the screened porch.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
In the Roma district of Mexico City, Vertebral designed a four-unit apartment building that grants its residents access to verdant terraces.
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
The dining area features a trio of PH5 pendants by Louis Poulsen, a Cross oak table by Matthew Hilton, and Wishbone CH24 chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn.
The dining area is furnished with Indonesian hardwood pieces from Bali Aga and lit by solar lanterns from Goal Zero. The floors are by Trex. “The whole interior can be washed down with a hose,” says James, who made the ladder that leads to the loft.
Straightforward, durable materials define the kitchen and open living area. Poured concrete floors are softened by tongue-and-groove yellow pine ceilings. "Most people comment on the ceilings when they walk in, especially because they are so tall and with the crisp look of the concrete, it makes the space feel cozy,
The dark, moo<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">dy kitchen contrasts to the light, bright dining room just beyond.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> "Often you'll see kitchen renovations where </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">everything goes white, modern and stark,
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
The open-concept kitchen/dining room features new windows. A new custom glass door matches the original French doors in the dining room.
In the dining room, which leads to the sunken courtyard out front, a Restoration Hardware table is surrounded by Hans Wegner chairs. Fireclay Tile lines the backsplash above the sideboard.
A custom-made kitchen bar doubles as a home office, where Knoll Bertoia Barstools and a George Nelson Bubble Lamp bring the whimsy.
Rather than adding flooring on top of the slab, the floors throughout are exposed aggregate concrete. The thick concrete slab adds thermal mass, keeping the interior temperature more consistent.
Felted louvres between the entrance and the living room provide acoustic insulation and warmth while still allowing light to penetrate the interior.
“The upper floor is completely open, and it’s supposed to feel like you’re in a big, really nice tent,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It does feel that way when you have all these windows on the south, and the sliding doors on either end of the hall open. You get the breeze through the space, and feel like you’re outside.”
The house is currently being used for gatherings and corporate retreats for companies that embrace a philosophy of planetary wellness.
In the dining room, Tang installed a built-in reading bench under the windows. It’s upholstered in ikat fabric and anchored by bookshelves at one end. The vintage Danish cabinet belongs to the owners, while the brilliant, deep orange pendant was sourced by Tang’s team. It’s a 1960s Equator pendant by Jo Hammerborg for Fog and Morup.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
The dining room includes a vintage buffet, as well as a Florence Knoll credenza and Eero Saarinen armchairs and table. An Akari ceiling lamp by Isamu Noguchi hangs overhead. The Wire Base Low Table is by Charles &amp; Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
A Mapp table by Vincent Chia for Air Division is surrounded by Blu Dot’s Real Good chairs in copper. The painting is Untitled (Rinso) by Jean-Michel Basquiat.
If you’re tired of your go-to beverage and missing your favorite craft cocktail bar, recreate the experience at home by dimming the lights or swapping in colored bulbs, rearranging some decor and furniture, and trying out one of the shelter-in-place cocktail recipes recommended by top mixologists.
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
The red paint was stripped off the built-in and the hardware updated, while the counter was kept.
A coat of Dunn Edwards White brightens up the spaces now. A table from Henrybuilt is surrounded by Eames chairs and sits atop a rug from Nordic Knots. The pendant light is Gerald Thurston for Lightolier and was purchased at a local vintage store called the Sunshine Shop.
The dining room also received double glass exterior doors to join it to the new deck, as well as leaded glass units on the back wall.
A set of salvaged doors helps to separate the dining area acoustically, if needed.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
The spacious interiors mean there is no chance of claustrophobia—even when the occupants are stranded indoors during bad weather.
Woven through the raw palette of glass, concrete, wood, and Cor-Ten steel are two strong color gestures—including a kitchen with bright orange paint and Corian countertops and cabinetry.
A long breakfast counter is inserted within the white box, encouraging dialogue between people in the living and dining areas and those in the dry kitchen.
Now, there’s casual seating at the island bar in the kitchen and a formal dining table. A built-in serving area comes in handy for storage or entertaining. Additional windows convey other qualities of the site. “We replaced the windows for lots of reasons: to increase the performance of the home, and accentuate the views they wanted,” says Porter. “But this home has beautiful woodland views, too. So, we wanted to orient the house so it's not just a one-liner, but has intimate moments where you're looking at the woods.”
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
In the dining room, black light fixtures by Brokis visually connect to other black architectural details, like the window frames and light switches.
One of the highlights of the walnut-paneled dining room is the avocado green bar which is set behind a sliding door and is original to the home.
Opposite the living room is the kitchen and dining area. Barstools at the long central island offer additional seating.
Villa Slow houses two bedrooms that allow for various arrangements—the rental can be set up for couples, families, friends, etc. Each room also comes with its own bathroom.
The kitchen cabinets are dye-stained a deep shade of green. “We were trying to instill a little bit of a forest setting in a subtle way into the interior,” says Lamaster.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
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