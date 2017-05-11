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All Photos/dining/furniture : bar/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Bar Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
A Gregg Table Lamp by Foscarini sits atop a vintage credenza that the couple use as a bar. The gradient landscape diptych prints above are by Erin.
A coat of Dunn Edwards White brightens up the spaces now. A table from Henrybuilt is surrounded by Eames chairs and sits atop a rug from Nordic Knots. The pendant light is Gerald Thurston for Lightolier and was purchased at a local vintage store called the Sunshine Shop.
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
On the other side of the bar on the second floor is the light-filled Conservatory, which occupies a three-story, glass atrium on the building’s street-facing side. Across from the glass is a teeming plant wall inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. At night, a DJ booth descends into the space and encourages an evening lounge atmosphere.
A lovely breakfast nook has been cleverly built into the corner of the kitchen.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
The dining room features original mahogany-paneled walls and globe pendant lighting.
In this Portland home, design firm Made arranged individually carved white-oak planks in a geometric pattern on the ceiling that repeats itself throughout the house. Beat Light pendant lamps by Tom Dixon hang above a custom dining table, also by Made.
A bar area showcases custom-made cast lighting and built-in cabinetry.
A set of Eames molded-plastic bar stools line the Caesarstone countertop in the kitchen.
A custom whitewashed oak mirror, White paint by Benjamin Moore, and a lighting program by Melanie Freundlich carry the brightness throughout the loft. The Grid sofa is by Resource Furniture. The public spaces are separated from the private bedrooms by the new Sheetrock addition.
Open Kitchen and dinning room-VILLA CP
Dining Bar, Lighting by Yael Perry