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All Photos/dining/furniture : bar/floors : medium hardwood

Dining Room Bar Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
A white onyx countertop extends from the kitchen island to create a breakfast bar, outfitted with Bobby stools by Daniel Tucker for DesignByThem. “The floating benchtop is the most brilliant thing we’ve ever done, and we’ll never have a house without one again,” says Cheryl. Metallic accents like pendants from Lighting Collective and brass drawer handles complement rich wood finishes. The runner rugs are from Pampa, and the faucet is from ABI Interiors.
The dark, moo<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">dy kitchen contrasts to the light, bright dining room just beyond.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> "Often you'll see kitchen renovations where </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">everything goes white, modern and stark,
In the dining room, which leads to the sunken courtyard out front, a Restoration Hardware table is surrounded by Hans Wegner chairs. Fireclay Tile lines the backsplash above the sideboard.
“The upper floor is completely open, and it’s supposed to feel like you’re in a big, really nice tent,” says architect Tom Knezic. “It does feel that way when you have all these windows on the south, and the sliding doors on either end of the hall open. You get the breeze through the space, and feel like you’re outside.”
The house is currently being used for gatherings and corporate retreats for companies that embrace a philosophy of planetary wellness.
In the dining room, Tang installed a built-in reading bench under the windows. It’s upholstered in ikat fabric and anchored by bookshelves at one end. The vintage Danish cabinet belongs to the owners, while the brilliant, deep orange pendant was sourced by Tang’s team. It’s a 1960s Equator pendant by Jo Hammerborg for Fog and Morup.
“We’ve all become good friends, and we think Schindler would also have liked this sort of communal living. It was meant to be,” says architect Steven Ehrlich.
The dining room includes a vintage buffet, as well as a Florence Knoll credenza and Eero Saarinen armchairs and table. An Akari ceiling lamp by Isamu Noguchi hangs overhead. The Wire Base Low Table is by Charles &amp; Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
A large window pivots open and transforms the dining space into an indoor/outdoor bar area.
The living room is situated just above the main-level bedroom at one end of the combined kitchen and dining area, where spotted gum flooring contrasts with white-painted pine walls.
An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
The dining room also received double glass exterior doors to join it to the new deck, as well as leaded glass units on the back wall.
A set of salvaged doors helps to separate the dining area acoustically, if needed.
Woven through the raw palette of glass, concrete, wood, and Cor-Ten steel are two strong color gestures—including a kitchen with bright orange paint and Corian countertops and cabinetry.
Opposite the living room is the kitchen and dining area. Barstools at the long central island offer additional seating.
The gourmet kitchen boasts dual marble islands, custom white oak cabinetry, and high-end Gaggenau appliances.
This shade has a levity about it that works well with both muted neutrals and darker colors. Benjamin Moore’s Blue Seafoam (2056-60) is a good example of a relaxing blue paint color that works well for interior and exterior walls.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
An original stained-glass window, as well as a complementary transom version by New Hat, creates a meditative ambience in the lobby lounge.
Fotsch reframed the upper-level floor system to maximize the height of the doors and take them all the way to the ceiling. The expansive multi-slide doors from Kolbe provide a seamless transition to the outdoors and an uninterrupted view.
A lovely breakfast nook has been cleverly built into the corner of the kitchen.
The open-plan layout is bright and airy thanks to high ceilings and oversized windows.
Dining room
The doors mix wood and glass to allow for easy indoor/outdoor living, while the open floor plan keeps things airy.
For Parsley Health’s new flagship center in New York, Alda Ly Architecture (ALA) deployed the principles of biophilic design in an urban medical office.
Old meets new in the dining room, tied together with a 1960s vintage Persian rug Laura found on eBay.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The material palette for the hotel is simple and natural, showcasing wood, stone, and soil.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
Happy hour has never looked so good. The home's wet bar receives stylish treatment with an asymmetrical facade and mirrored background.
This dining nook features an Oscar Tusquets table and Peroba do Camp flooring by Oscar Ono.
The open kitchen overlooks the dining area.
The living and dining areas were expanded and given greater access to natural light.
Within the great room are a modern kitchen, generous dining and living spaces with retractable glass walls that open to the atrium and 68-foot infinity edge pool and spa.
A floating staircase leads to the second level of the home.
The Crate & Barrel dining table is paired with Bottega Side Chairs in Ice Grey from Design Within Reach.
The original building's carriage house now serves as the hotel's main kitchen.
This photo shows the changing color temperature of the drum skylight. Here at dusk when the light turns a beautiful blue. The photo also highlights our use of multiple styles of architectural lighting: tape-in recessed LED downlight, surface mounted and pendent fixtures combine to create a warm modern environment.
Solid pine tongue-and-groove paneling and floors line the interior. Benchtops are crafted from beautiful, solid Cypress Pine timber.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
To unify the different living zones, the couple built DIY floating shelves with wood planks from Bunnings that they painted in the same shade of Haymes paint as the cabinets.
"As soon as Ben saw this bench, he knew it could have lots of different uses—like an island bench, kitchen table, and dining table. This long kitchen is about as simple as it gets, but it works so well in this open-plan living space," says Vanderzeil.
"I painted these bookcases white to brighten up the space, but then nothing else matched them," says Janelle. "So naturally, everything else in the room had to go so that the bookcases could work. So pretty much this room was built around white paint."
The bright and airy open floor plan features hardwood floors that are made from reclaimed wood from Kentucky horse farm fences. Shown is a reclaimed wood dining room table by Rework Collective and a biophilic chandelier from Honest Home by local Artist Leah Naomi.
Dining chairs by Billani W.
The kitchen is bursting with art including a triptych from Jeremiah Maddock.
The most hands-on part of the inn’s facelift happened in the bar and adjacent lounge area, where the front desk was removed and the bar was elongated. A new bar-back was constructed out of wood shelving and supported by copper piping.
In the lounge, banquettes are upholstered in Lee Jofa’s Saranac Cord fabric in gold.
Dining Room & Kitchen
The use of different woods and textures contrast beautifully with one another.
"We maximized natural lighting, ventilation, and contact with the outdoors in all environments, which sometimes open onto the street at the height of the treetops, or opens onto an outdoor area with a tropical garden," explains the architects.
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