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All Photos/dining/furniture : bar/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Bar Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In 2014, Dan purchased and renovated a 900-square-foot, circa-1956 farmhouse, adding new ash floors and removing a wall between the living room and kitchen. After he and Jessica married, they added a 200-square-foot addition.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Jean-Christophe Aumas’ multihued Paris apartment houses both the highly sought artistic director and the stunning assemblage of furniture he’s brought back from his travels. Aumas designed the kitchen island, which is covered in marble tiles from Carrelages du Marais—the geometric floor tiles are from the same place—and strung the matrix of lights up above it. The barstools by Charlotte Perriand were discovered in a vintage store in Antwerp, Belgium. The green wall is covered in paint from Emery & Cie.
The dining room’s preserved built-ins are another great display space.
In the Roma district of Mexico City, Vertebral designed a four-unit apartment building that grants its residents access to verdant terraces.
Felted louvres between the entrance and the living room provide acoustic insulation and warmth while still allowing light to penetrate the interior.
A bar completes the casual living space.
An outdoor deck and bar area with a mango wood counter and a massive window create an indoor/outdoor living experience.
The spacious interiors mean there is no chance of claustrophobia—even when the occupants are stranded indoors during bad weather.
Now, there’s casual seating at the island bar in the kitchen and a formal dining table. A built-in serving area comes in handy for storage or entertaining. Additional windows convey other qualities of the site. “We replaced the windows for lots of reasons: to increase the performance of the home, and accentuate the views they wanted,” says Porter. “But this home has beautiful woodland views, too. So, we wanted to orient the house so it's not just a one-liner, but has intimate moments where you're looking at the woods.”
In the dining room, black light fixtures by Brokis visually connect to other black architectural details, like the window frames and light switches.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
Edwards Anker’s 3D-printed Latitude Lights dot the dining room table. They can be optimized so that the tilt of the photovoltaic panel changes according to latitude.
The custom live-edge bar counter and the stair treads were made by Randy.
Custom pine cabinets hang over the dining space.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
The solid walnut eat/work counter has two interior cabinets tucked underneath, as well as exterior hatch storage access. The Modern Caravan also outfitted the stools with new wood seats.
A custom dining table made by the owner is surrounded with vintage Eames chairs and topped with a vintage Louis Poulsen PH Snowball pendant by Poul Henningsen. The metal sideboard is from Muji, and the paneling is original.
The banquet table featuring an inlaid Lazy Susan—a nod to large, shared family dinners at Chinese restaurants—and a custom curio made of steel and oak were both designed by Vancouver–based industrial designer Ko Júbilo.
A custom waterfall countertop in the kitchen adds to the home’s sense of serenity and continuity.
PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha
A marble "portal" breaks up the wood finishes and lowers the ceiling around the passageway between the living room and kitchen/dining area.
The massive, curving, dining table and kitchen island with integrated bar was designed by Nildo José and executed in Corian by Studio Vitty.
In the kitchen/dining room, a mint backsplash syncs with emerald Etel "AL" chairs. The ceiling light is the Aim by FLOS.
The kitchen and dining area are separated by a glassed volume that wraps two mature trees. “The views from the house are defined precisely by materiality so that the forest seems to enter the house,” said the firm.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
The open kitchen/dining area is a dramatic black.
The renovation was designed by Akseizer Design Group and executed by Coba.
The dining area features marble countertops designed by Pascali Sermerdjian.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.
A dead tree on the lot was milled to construct the dining table, further connecting the newly designed home to its historic community.
A drop-down door in Coil + Drift’s Rex credenza reveals a mirrored compartment ideal for barware display and storage.
There’s even a bespoke sleep meal menu created in partnership with Detox Kitchen that includes foods rich in serotonin, melatonin, and tryptophan.
Artworks from James Makin Gallery in Collingwood, Victoria help create impactful interiors.
The new wine cellar references jagged mountain peaks with its geometric wooden shelving.
The red furniture system contains the kitchen and a large bookshelf.
The white oak floors are echoed in the cabinetry of the kitchen and the millwork of storage in the living/dining area.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Portland-based Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transforms an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
Light and dark herringbone parquetry combine to create a dynamic dining area.
Woo Furniture bar stools.
The living, dining, and kitchen spaces flow into one another.
Revolver stools by HAY complement the home's colorful interior.
The couple loves to entertain, so it was important that the downstairs living area have a good flow between the kitchen, dining, and living areas. A dramatic chandelier from Lindsey Adelman hangs from the double-height ceiling, punctuating the space.
Stepping into the Dining, a white wall connects the Dining and Master bedroom visually. An adjacent grey wall, is a backdrop for a painting of complementing texture.
The exposed collar ties in the great room are finished in a dark color, punctuating the white of the walls and ceilings, and emphasizing the gable from the interior.
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
Dining Room & Kitchen
We designed a custom walnut bar that is intended for storage, but also serves as a buffet and bar when they have guests over. They like to set it up so guests can help themselves, so we designed it to include two refrigerators: one for wine, and the second for water, soda, and other beverages.
Oak floors and millwork throughout unify the spaces.
The appliances are by Miele and the Cojo stools are by Thomas Hayes.
Kitchen and dining area from point of entry with coffee and drink service beyond
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