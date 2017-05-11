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All Photos/dining/furniture : bar/floors : ceramic tile

Dining Room Bar Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A removed bathroom makes space for a designated dining area with a built-in buffet and storage.
Upon entering the home, guests are welcomed to a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Next to the flower shop is Feroce Caffè, which joins Feroce Ristorante and Bar Feroce at Moxy Chelsea. Italian brothers Francesco and Lorenzo Panella—who own the famed trattoria Antica Pesa in Rome—are the boisterous personalities behind the three venues, and also a driving reason behind the hotel’s slightly irreverent Italian design. Oversized terrazzo floors line the bar, while cork vaulted ceilings recall Italian architecture. "There's exquisite craftsmanship and unexpected details at every turn, starting with Feroce, which feels like a fresh interpretation of a secret Roman trattoria, to the Fleur Room, which offers a lush, romantic interior landscape with enthralling art installations nodding to the Flower District," says Greg Keffer, partner at Rockwell Group, who oversaw the design alongside project manager Brad Zuger.
The light-filled, wood-clad flagship of Greater Goods Roasting in Austin features various types of seating including wood tables with black metal mesh chairs, wood benches, high stools, and plush armchairs and sofas.
A communal table featuring cube seating reinforces Brothers and Sisters' devotion to fostering camaraderie.
From coffee to cheese, one of the draws to Brothers and Sisters is its range of market items, invitingly laid out on shelves and behind glass.
The bar, topped in Amazonite Quartzite and complemented by mirrors, wood, and seating reminiscent of a diner, is a highlight of the space.
A mix of wood and tile lends Brothers and Sisters a rich texture.
Inside the American Son restaurant
Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
The warm, rustic, original timber frame provides wonderful contrast to these cool, muted shades.
A crisp palette of light neutral colors were used to convey a clean, contemporary and serene vibe within the open plan common areas.
dining area
The ground-floor cafe features large street-facing windows and plenty of natural light. "Through the transformation of the hotel, we embraced a building that had been unseen for a long time and made it visible with a layering of design elements inspired by its own history, " explains Matt Davis, co-founding partner at DesignAgency.
The Broadview café and bar were envisioned as a social hub for hotel guests as well as the surrounding community.
The light-filled café and bar were envisioned as a social hub for hotel guests as well as the surrounding community. There's no doubt the teams had their work cut out for them, as the building had been steadily declining since the '70s. Yet, after looking to the building’s storied past and the neighborhood’s current youthful vibe for inspiration, they were able to create a new authentic atmosphere that simultaneously combines historic details with contemporary style.