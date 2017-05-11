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All Photos/dining/furniture : bar/floors : cement tile

Dining Room Bar Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The bar area of Summerly, the rooftop bar and restaurant, displays brass stools upholstered with floral-patterned fabric, geometric tile, and cafe tables and chairs.
Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
Here is a look at the 26-foot-long wood bar that displays the cafe’s "Ground Control" drip machine. The custom Slayer espresso machine and Espresso Grinders from Ceado E37k boast the slowest RPM on the market, a feature that prevents overheating.
Wood and leather loungers add an element of warmth to the interior.
Featuring more than 35 unique plant species, the architects used the garden as a starting point to inject elements reminiscent of Columbia's tropical rainforests.
Vibrant handmade cement tiles line the floor.
The diverse material palette includes Colombian wood, concrete blocks, tiles, and stone.