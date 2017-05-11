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All Photos/dining/furniture : bar/fireplace : standard layout

Dining Room Bar Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
Solk thickened the fireplace wall to two feet deep, and packed in storage capabilities around the newly refinished fireplace, which now has large-scale porcelain tile surrounding it.
Azin had white oak floors installed throughout, with a walnut stain.
Custom storage and bookshelves were inserted between the preserved fireplace columns. The slight hint of wood grain beneath the stain imbues subtle texture. The waist-high shelf can act as a buffet, or art display, and the table is from Design Within Reach. The pendants are from Allied Maker.
Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.
The doors mix wood and glass to allow for easy indoor/outdoor living, while the open floor plan keeps things airy.
The kitchen overlooks the dining area, adding to the breezy flow of the public space. The home features polished concrete floors throughout.
Overlooking the pool is Veranda, an al fresco dining venue. The design team restored and expanded the hotel’s original 1920s fireplace with a double-sided feature, adding a historic touchpoint to the new dining space.
The custom-designed wood-burning fireplace was made in Italy.
The warm, rustic, original timber frame provides wonderful contrast to these cool, muted shades.
The couple loves to entertain, so it was important that the downstairs living area have a good flow between the kitchen, dining, and living areas. A dramatic chandelier from Lindsey Adelman hangs from the double-height ceiling, punctuating the space.
Globe pendant lighting brightens the home while bringing an authentic midcentury touch to the dining room.
The craftsmanship integral to the experience of the house is evident in the welds of the custom steel windows, the tool marks of the waxed hot-rolled steel panel at the kitchen island, and the hand-turned walnut seats of the bar stools.