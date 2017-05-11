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All Photos/dining/furniture : bar/fireplace : gas burning

Dining Room Bar Gas Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Fieldwork replaced the previous doors a large, two-panel slider. The cork flooring was laid in place of parquet, as it is "true to the era of the home but gave it a more contemporary feel," says Wise.
Light and dark herringbone parquetry combine to create a dynamic dining area.
The custom-designed wood-burning fireplace was made in Italy.
Stone and concrete combine to create a stark, clean aesthetic that beautifully complements and contrasts the rugged landscape.
View from Kitchen
The kitchen also displays a reliance on natural materials and soft colors. For the wine storage area, Roundabout Studio used reclaimed wood from the original building. The new dining room table also utilizes repurposed studs salvaged from the building’s demolition. The kitchen stools are from Avenue Road, the dining room table is custom, and the pendant light is from Dark Tools.
Open Kitchen and dinning room-VILLA CP