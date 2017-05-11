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All Photos/dining/floors : vinyl/lighting : pendant

Dining Room Vinyl Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The Waterfall Concrete/Maple Dining table was a custom order by Compound Concrete. Maple counters and Fenix Cabinets by Lignum Cabinets.
Large windows frame views of the surrounding bush, inviting the landscape inside.
Gorgeous natural light glows on the dining area. The bench houses additional storage.
Naber removed a sliding door and installed a four-foot extension in the kitchen to accommodate a stylish breakfast nook that overlooks the patio and backyard.
In the new dining room, the wall is lined with built-in maple cabinetry and topped with a white quartz counter. Naber defined the bar area with floating shelves and a backsplash composed of Glazed Brick tile from Clé Tile. Knowing that the large expanse of the back wall would draw the eye, Naber wanted a unique installation for it: the Roke mural wallpaper from Anewall. "This was one of the main ideas I had going into this addition," Naber says. "I love how it looks like the ocean and really ties the indoor in with the outdoor."