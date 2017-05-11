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All Photos/dining/floors : vinyl/furniture : chair

Dining Room Vinyl Floors Chair Design Photos and Ideas

The Waterfall Concrete/Maple Dining table was a custom order by Compound Concrete. Maple counters and Fenix Cabinets by Lignum Cabinets.
This renovated 1965 Airstream Overlander Land Yacht elevates #vanlife with midcentury-inspired furnishings. While the roving home is reminiscent of a Wes Anderson film, it maintains a streamlined sense of minimalism with furnishings that fold away to create space in the compact vehicle. Custom fabricator Eoin Murphy and designer Robin Grundy-Murphy designed this airstream with entertaining in mind. A magazine rack found originally on the wall of the Airstream was replicated at the bottom of the dining banquette—which also converts into a double bed.
Gorgeous natural light glows on the dining area. The bench houses additional storage.
Exterior siding is often brought into Eichler homes to reinforce the coveted connection between inside and outside.
Fitted cupboards and bookcases help create a streamlined look throughout the home. Jutting into the space from the interior walls are rod-like metal lights, which add to the vintage feel.
In the new dining room, the wall is lined with built-in maple cabinetry and topped with a white quartz counter. Naber defined the bar area with floating shelves and a backsplash composed of Glazed Brick tile from Clé Tile. Knowing that the large expanse of the back wall would draw the eye, Naber wanted a unique installation for it: the Roke mural wallpaper from Anewall. "This was one of the main ideas I had going into this addition," Naber says. "I love how it looks like the ocean and really ties the indoor in with the outdoor."