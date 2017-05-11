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All Photos/dining/floors : vinyl

Dining Room Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The couple created a built-in dinette, with an adjustable table, that converts to a queen-size bed.
The Waterfall Concrete/Maple Dining table was a custom order by Compound Concrete. Maple counters and Fenix Cabinets by Lignum Cabinets.
A built-in storage bench in the dining area accommodates a fold-out table when guests visit. The dining area rug is from The Citizenry.
Large windows frame views of the surrounding bush, inviting the landscape inside.
This renovated 1965 Airstream Overlander Land Yacht elevates #vanlife with midcentury-inspired furnishings. While the roving home is reminiscent of a Wes Anderson film, it maintains a streamlined sense of minimalism with furnishings that fold away to create space in the compact vehicle. Custom fabricator Eoin Murphy and designer Robin Grundy-Murphy designed this airstream with entertaining in mind. A magazine rack found originally on the wall of the Airstream was replicated at the bottom of the dining banquette—which also converts into a double bed.
Along with a plush banquette, the whitewashed kitchen also has hand-painted floors.
Gorgeous natural light glows on the dining area. The bench houses additional storage.
A built-in window seat next to a rattan dining table and bench create a welcoming dining nook which looks onto the hillside.
The inspiration for the decor was a sort of "Nordic, Norcal vibe: rustic, but minimal and clean." Gowdy scoured design magazines and Pinterest boards for just the right look.
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.
Exterior siding is often brought into Eichler homes to reinforce the coveted connection between inside and outside.
The seats are upholstered in Justina Blakeney Rainforest Jacquard Calypso dinette cushion fabric from Fabric.com.
The custom-lined patio door curtains and convertible sleeper sofa room divider are made from Sunbrella® Elements Collection fabric.
Fitted cupboards and bookcases help create a streamlined look throughout the home. Jutting into the space from the interior walls are rod-like metal lights, which add to the vintage feel.
Naber removed a sliding door and installed a four-foot extension in the kitchen to accommodate a stylish breakfast nook that overlooks the patio and backyard.
In the new dining room, the wall is lined with built-in maple cabinetry and topped with a white quartz counter. Naber defined the bar area with floating shelves and a backsplash composed of Glazed Brick tile from Clé Tile. Knowing that the large expanse of the back wall would draw the eye, Naber wanted a unique installation for it: the Roke mural wallpaper from Anewall. "This was one of the main ideas I had going into this addition," Naber says. "I love how it looks like the ocean and really ties the indoor in with the outdoor."
Here is a look at the central aisle to the back of the bus. On the left, there is a fold-up tabletop tucked behind the couch armrest and a seat for one person, serving perfectly as a homework or writing spot. The bus also has a tiny wood stove—along with wood storage—on the ledge to the left of the fridge.
Vinyl flooring in a soft driftwood color underscores a dining table that can seat up to eight. Harry selected warm leather for the banquette seating for its "texture and timeless patina."