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All Photos/dining/floors : travertine/lighting : track

Dining Room Travertine Floors Track Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
A built-in barbecue is just accessible on the other side of the dining room. The chairs are the Pianca ‘Esse’ from Meizai.
For the finish palette, the architects have chosen travertine and timber, using the wood strategically to foster flow. Travertine lines the floor, counters, and kitchen island, while timber is used to define the ceiling, highlight feature walls, and encase cabinetry.