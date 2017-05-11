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All Photos/dining/floors : travertine/lighting : pendant

Dining Room Travertine Floors Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
The ceiling is lined in Meranti plywood with cedar battens, and the interior timber walls are tongue-and-groove cedar planking. The Fifties dining chairs are by Italian brand Calligaris.
In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
Perry painted the walls white to serve as a blank canvas for her furnishings and art.
In the kitchen, Hans Wegner chairs surround a vintage triangular marble dining table from Willy Ballez. The island pendants are by Davide Groppi, and the kitchen system is Rossana, an Italian luxury kitchen brand.
perspective towards the east....
The ground-floor cafe features large street-facing windows and plenty of natural light. "Through the transformation of the hotel, we embraced a building that had been unseen for a long time and made it visible with a layering of design elements inspired by its own history, " explains Matt Davis, co-founding partner at DesignAgency.
The seventh floor is home to The Rooftop, a lounge, and bar set in a glass box adjoined with the buildings roof terrace and historic tower.