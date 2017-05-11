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All Photos/dining/floors : travertine/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Travertine Floors Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
The great room comprises an open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area. The Travertine tile flooring features radiant heat. Oversized sliding glass doors lead out to an outdoor terrace, while the ceiling is paneled in teak.
In the kitchen, Hans Wegner chairs surround a vintage triangular marble dining table from Willy Ballez. The island pendants are by Davide Groppi, and the kitchen system is Rossana, an Italian luxury kitchen brand.
perspective towards the east....
A built-in barbecue is just accessible on the other side of the dining room. The chairs are the Pianca ‘Esse’ from Meizai.
For the finish palette, the architects have chosen travertine and timber, using the wood strategically to foster flow. Travertine lines the floor, counters, and kitchen island, while timber is used to define the ceiling, highlight feature walls, and encase cabinetry.