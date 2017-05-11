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All Photos/dining/floors : travertine/floors : rug

Dining Room Travertine Floors Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
The bespoke dining table was designed by architect Belinda George and crafted using totara timber gifted by the client’s brother. It was made by the same furniture maker who was commissioned by the client’s mother to make a dining table many decades ago.
The ceiling is lined in Meranti plywood with cedar battens, and the interior timber walls are tongue-and-groove cedar planking. The Fifties dining chairs are by Italian brand Calligaris.